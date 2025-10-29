West Africa’s future lies in regional trade, SME empowerment — Odumegwu-Ojukwu

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu says West Africa’s prosperity depends on strengthening regional trade and empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to participate more actively in cross-border commerce.

Speaking Tuesday at the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) Sensitization Workshop in Enugu, the minister said the initiative was crucial to advancing regional integration and expanding trade opportunities across the subregion.

“This initiative is timely, as it speaks directly to the urgent task before us—to deepen regional integration, expand cross-border trade, and empower our small and medium enterprises to take their rightful place in the vast West African market,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu said.

She commended Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah and his cabinet for hosting the event, describing Enugu as a “beacon of economic transformation” in the southeast.

“Enugu’s leadership in fostering innovation and enterprise demonstrates a forward-looking commitment to inclusive growth that aligns with the objectives of the ECOWAS scheme,” she said.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu described the ETLS as a “strategic pillar of West Africa’s integration agenda,” noting that it complements the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons and aligns with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“For Nigeria, as the largest economy in the region, leadership in this process is not optional—it is expected,” she said. “The true measure of success lies not in Abuja or Lagos alone but in how effectively local entrepreneurs, traders, and manufacturers are enabled to compete and thrive regionally.”

She reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to inclusive growth and regional participation, emphasizing that the South-East’s strong tradition of commerce offers a unique advantage.

“The South-East, with its centuries-old tradition of commerce and enterprise, is uniquely positioned to benefit from this,” she said. “By tapping into ETLS, our SMEs can transform local brilliance into regional competitiveness and national strength.”

Odumegwu-Ojukwu urged participants to use the workshop to build networks and partnerships that will expand their businesses beyond Nigeria’s borders.

“As we open this workshop, let us be reminded that regional integration is not an abstract idea. It is about people, jobs, markets, and opportunities. It is about transforming promises into tangible benefits for every Nigerian entrepreneur,” she said.