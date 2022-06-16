We’re studying UK court judgement on OPL 245-FG

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Government says it is studying the judgment of the commercial court of England and Wales, which ruled that there was no evidence of fraud in the OPL 245 transaction.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this on Wednesday while fielding questions from journalists after the federal executive council (FEC) meeting.

On Tuesday, the Nigerian government lost $1.7 billion in claims against JP Morgan Chase Bank.

But Mohammed said the government’s lawyers would study the ruling and decide whether to appeal or not.

The federal government had sued JP Morgan on the ground of “Quincecare duty”, alleging that the bank “ought to have known” that there was corruption and fraud in the transaction which saw Malabu Oil & Gas Ltd sell its 100 per cent stake in OPL 245 to Shell and ENI for $1.1 billion in 2011.

Nigeria argued that there were enough “red flags” for JP Morgan to have halted the transfers.

In 2021, an Italian court dismissed all corruption charges in the OPL 245 deal, discharging and acquitting all the defendants.

Meanwhile, the council approved the enactment of the Federal Fire and Rescue Service Establishment Act 2022.

Rauf Aregbesola, minister of interior, disclosed this at the end of the FEC meeting.

According to the minister, upon enactment, the law would replace the old law establishing the fire service, which has been in existence for 60 years.

“The Federal Executive Council today approved the repeal of the 60-year-old Fire Service Act Cap F29, LFN 2004 and in its stead, the council approved the enactment of the Federal Fire and Rescue Service Establishment Act 2022, which is meant to bring into currency the operations and professionalism of the Federal Fire Service as it delivers its services to Nigerians,” he said.

The minister said the council directed Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s attorney-general and minister of justice, to fine-tune the bill for onward transmission to the national assembly for passage.

“The Attorney General was required to process and present to the National Assembly for review and ultimate passage, and we expect that the law, when eventually passed and approved by the President, will help in improving the capability and capacity of the federal fire service,” he said.

Also, at least, N90.8 billion has been approved for the rehabilitation of Kashimbila-Takum-Chanchangi road in Taraba as well as the procurement of equipment for some airports in the country.

Briefing State House correspondents in Abuja, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Ministers of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the council approved N66.9 Billion for the construction Kashimbila-Takum-Chanchangi road in Taraba, while N23.9 billion was approved the procurement of equipment for the airports.

“The Ministry of Works and Housing presented one memorandum and it was for the rehabilitation of the 91.94 kilometre Kashimbila-Takum-Chanchangi road in Taraba State and council approved the proposal by the ministry in the sum of N66. 983billion.” Fashola said

He said that the project will help to boost the transportation network in Taraba and the entire North-East zone.

On his part, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed that the council approved N23.9 billion for the procurement of equipment for some airports across the country.

He said the equipment to be procured include radio communication system for some control towers and instrument landing systems for some airports.

“The Minister of Aviation presented two memos, one was for the award of contract for the upgrade of 12 airports tower voice communication and control system radio for 12 airports located in Akure, Benin, Calabar, Ibadan, Ilorin, Jos, Minna, Owerri, Sokoto, Yola, Kaduna and Enugu.

“The contract was for the sum of N9.988 billion with a completion period of 13 months.

“As you are aware, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency NAMA has a statutory mandate to enhance safety and security of the Nigerian airspace and it is in line with this that it sought to upgrade 12 air control towers voice and communication control system.” Mohammed said

The minister said the communication tower had to be upgraded to enhance better performance in the 12 airports in conferment with technological advancements and aviation industry’s best practices.

He said that N14 billion for the procurement of instrument landing systems for Lagos Abuja, Katsina and Port Harcourt airports.

“The Ministry of Aviation also sought and obtained approval for the award of contract for the procurement and installation of air field lighting category three instrument landing systems in Lagos, Abuja, Katsina and Port Harcourt airports.

“This has to do with safety. The memo was approved and contract was awarded in the sum of N14, 036, 000, 000.

“This is in a bid to carryout statutory mandate of developing and managing all relevant aviation services for safe secure and efficient carriage of passengers and goods,” he said.

He said that the move was necessitated by the recent increase in the fleet of passengers across the four airports.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed also disclosed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N964 million for the provision of satellite-based education system equipment in three primary schools in each of the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He said: “The Minister of Education obtained council’s approval for the award of contract for the provision of a satellite-based education system for 109 e-Learning centres across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The contract is for the sum of N964 million. The purpose of the memo is to provide each senatorial district in the country with an e-Learning provision. Each State has three senatorial districts and the FCT has one, making it 109.”

According to the minister, the scope of the project is the provision of a satellite-based education system for 4,360 users in the senatorial districts, including the installation of 109 receiver satellite unit modems, servers and antennas in three schools in each state.

He also said 4,360 android tablets and 109 solar units would be deployed to the benefiting schools.

While commenting on the ongoing strike by university lecturers, the minister noted that contrary to insinuations in some quarters, “the federal government is taking the necessary steps to ensure that the lecturers call off the strike, to enable students to return to their classes’’.

On the comment by some governors that the Islamic State West-African Province, ISWAP, was hurriedly linked to the terrorists’ attack on a church in Owo, Mr Mohammed said ISWAP was fingered based on intelligence report at the government’s disposal.

He said: “Whether it’s ISWAP or not, I don’t think that is the issue really. The issue is that it ought not to have happened and the security is doing its best to ensure there is no repeat.

“The Nigerian government has access to a lot of information and intelligence reports and I want to say that saying it was ISWAP must have been based on their intelligence report and the government will ensure that the perpetrators are caught and prosecuted, accordingly.’’

