We’re ready to run multiple airports, float airline – Inah

Retired Captain Eno Inah, is the Cross River state commissioner for Aviation and aerospace, he spoke with Aviation Editor, CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO, on plans by the state government to engage the training of 100 aviation personnel annually, float an airline, build a maintenance facilities and complete the state airport in December to boost tourism potential of the state. Excerpts:

Lagos Aviation Academy is one of the renowned innovation schools that we have, not just in Nigeria, but in Western Central Africa.

I don’t know if this is your first time visiting. What is your impression of these facilities?

Yeah, this is my first time here, and I’m very, very impressed, highly impressed and excited to see the location, the environment, and I’m very, very impressed with what I’ve seen so far.

We all know that Cross River State is into aviation, and you, as the commissioner for aviation at Cross River State, are still thinking of collaborating with the academy?

Thank you very much. You are so right. We are an emerging aviation state because we are not up to five years, and the school is already eight years so they are making a lot of progress already.

And for us in Cross River State, presently we have two aircraft, B737-300, and we are expecting delivery of two CRJ-1000 aircraft. So, we are working very hard.

We are evolving, and with the academy and with what I’ve seen here, I won’t hesitate to write or send some of our staff and those who are about to be employed in the airline to come and train here.

Because first of all, it’s going to save us the U.S.D. Expenses, and we’ll be in Naira here in Nigeria. So, it will be cost-friendly to train our staff here until, you know, maybe we evolve also to having an aviation offline school in Cross River State.

You just mentioned Cali Air. Cross River State has two 737-200, which are being operated by Aero Contractors. We all know that in the long run, Cross River State plans to have its own airline, just as you have with Ibom Air.

How far have you gone with the acquisition of AOC, that is air operators’ certificate for your airline?

Yes, the process is ongoing. We have approached the NCAA and the Federal Ministry of Aviation to complete the process.

Application is being attended to, and bearing further delay, I think within the next 90 days we should have our ATL first, then maybe also licensing will come.

So, enough with the facilities that we have here and the equipment that you have on the ground.

How many aviation personnel do you intend to train for the industry?

Yeah, apart from the flying school, you know, we have the cabin crew, we have marshallers and so on. We plan to train a hundred aviation personnel or professionals annually in all aspects of aviation, and then pilots. We have some pilots undergoing training, but one of them is ongoing for type rating next week or so, because he was waiting for the fees to be paid to do so.

Are you planning to send some of your indigenous to Lagos Aviation Academy for training?

Yes, we will be very ready to send some of them here when we commence the recruitment of those who want to work in the airline.

Having two 737 aircraft operated by Aero Contractors, and you want to take delivery of two CRJ 1000. How do you want to operate the aircraft?

We have already bought. We are expecting delivery. Right now, like I just told you, the two aircraft with Aero, you know, they are on dry lease.

The ones coming, we are yet to determine the type of arrangement that we are going to have with Aero until our license is out.

So, Aero is, you know, for a dry lease, they are doing everything.

So, they have their staff, they have the management, and we agreed on how much they are paying to the state for the time being.

So, the processes for training our own, you know, staff in different aspects of Aviation. Working that out, and I think that His Excellency is very determined to roll out a program.

In the second year, we had a summarised scorecard in the aviation sector.

Going forward from this third year in his tenure, first tenure, we are sure that we will be able to determine the number that we will begin to train based on the expectation that our AOC will come out soon.

The people that you want to train, how soon do you want to get them in?

So, we will begin to train, because for the pilots, we are going to outsource the pilots at the beginning.

Those who are already, you know, flying, so that we can take off with them, and then…

We plan to start training as soon as possible, once our AOC (Air Operator’s Certificate) is approved. We’re looking to begin with pilots and engineers, and we’ll be recruiting from both within and outside the state. The training program will be rolled out in phases to build a strong team to support our aviation initiatives.

Let’s look at the MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facilities of the state government. Apart from having an airline, is it possible for the state government to also think about having an MRO?

Right on point, we need to plan for a world-class MRO across the state.

We’re building a state-owned airport in Obudu with a 3km runway, and we’re almost done – 2 km is complete. We plan to set up an aviation college and an MRO facility. However, this requires significant investment, as an MRO needs specialised equipment to efficiently service aircraft.

We have plans for it, but we haven’t started yet. It’s in the works.

When is the airport going to be ready?

We’re targeting December for the completion of the Cross River State Government airport.

What is your relationship with Aero Contractors?

Regarding our relationship with Aero Contractors, they’ve been performing according to the agreement, and we’ve had no issues. The management relationship is smooth, and they’re doing well with their airline, setting the standard.

We’re working hard to operate an airline like them, and competition is natural. If we run our airline well, people will fly with us, and it can even go beyond the country’s shores.

Having multiple airports isn’t a problem; in fact, places like London have multiple airports. We’ll complete the Obudu airport and potentially have additional airports in the future, including possibly another one in Calabar.

The existing Calabar airport is constrained due to urban development and a lack of space for expansion, but we’re working on addressing these issues.

Stakeholders have criticised the state governments’ bid in airport construction as a result of their inability to manage airports. Are you assuring the Aviators that the state will effectively manage the new airport?

Cross River State is a fast-developing state, and having two airports is strategic. Unlike other states, we won’t hand over our airports to the federal government. Cross River is a key state, being a former capital and having a vibrant tourism industry.

Our governor will ensure the airports are utilised, and we have plans for more. The state’s unique position, connectivity, and tourist attractions make it an important hub.

We’ll use both airports, and potentially more, to cater to the growing demand. The proximity to the Gulf of Guinea and international connections make Cross River a crucial point for Africa.

With shuttle aircraft and direct flights between Calabar and Obudu, we’ll enhance connectivity. This development is vital, and we’ll patronise these initiatives.