We’re providing bandits access to education, healthcare in Kaduna Peace Model – Commissioner 

The Kaduna State government said it’s providing bandits with access to education, healthcare, and livelihood opportunities instead of cash payments as part of the new initiatives to end years of killings and kidnappings.

The State Commissioner for Information, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, asserted on Wednesday in Kaduna that the initiative, known as “Kaduna Peace Model”, represents a significant shift from confrontation to dialogue.

Maiyaki, in a paper he presented at a one-day workshop on Peace Journalism, organized by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kaduna State, in conjunction with the Global Peace Foundation Nigeria and the Ministry of Information, explained that government has decided to reopen markets, schools, and healthcare centers that were closed due to insecurity, following requests from leaders of the groups.

According to him, the method has led to substantial progress, with over 500,000 hectares of farmland being recovered and agricultural and commercial activities revitalized in Giwa, Birnin Gwari, and Kauru Local Government Areas.

Accordingly, markets have reopened, and 20 to 30 cattle trucks are now operating weekly on roads that were once feared by travelers.

Maiyaki also asserted that, the Kaduna Peace Model is founded on the principles of inclusiveness, justice, and shared responsibility, adding that, It unites traditional and religious leaders, women’s and youth groups, civil society organizations, security agencies, and development partners to foster a new narrative of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

“The model has successfully facilitated the safe release of over 500 captives through negotiations, without the payment of ransom or the use of force.

The commissioner highlighted examples of former bandit leaders, such as Jan Bros and Yellow One Million, who now serve as community peace mediators, contributing to stability in previously unstable areas.

“The peace model is effective because it is widely embraced by the people, enabling communities to collaboratively create peace rather than having it imposed by the government.

“Stakeholders, including the Global Peace Foundation Nigeria and the Nigeria Union of Journalists, have commended the Kaduna Peace Model”, he said.

Rev. Joseph John Hayab, the Country Director of Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, urged journalists to focus on solution-oriented stories that encourage reconciliation and national healing.

Also in a paper, Mrs. Fatima Omone Shuaibu, Head of the Department of Strategic Communication and Media Studies at Kaduna Polytechnic, emphasized the importance of unity-driven narratives that promote coexistence over division.

Additionally, Ahmed Maiyaki stated that the Kaduna Peace Model is a dynamic and evolving process founded on trust and shared ownership, emphasizing that peace becomes more sustainable when people have a vested interest in it.

“Governor Uba Sani administration is committed to maintaining the peace model, focusing on justice, inclusivity, and a selfless love for the people of kaduna State”, he added.

Participants at one-day working on peace journalists Wednesday in kaduna.