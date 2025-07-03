We’re not just building roads, we’re building hope, opportunity – Tinubu

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive growth, sustainable development, and community empowerment through infrastructure, declaring that the Federal Government is not merely constructing roads but laying down corridors of hope, opportunity, and prosperity for Nigerians.

Speaking through Vice President Kashim Shettima at the commissioning of the dualized and upgraded Ushafa to War College Army checkpoint roads and other ancillary roads in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Tinubu noted that the project is the fulfillment of a long-standing promise to ease the burden of daily commuters and local residents.

“For too long, the journey between Ushafa and the War College Army checkpoint has been a test of endurance. Every commuter, every trader, every student, and every health worker who has traveled this road has borne the burden of delay and difficulties. That story changes today. With this project, we have transformed a path of frustration into a corridor of opportunity,” the President said.

He explained that the roads will not only ease congestion but will “breathe new life into economic activities, improve access to education and healthcare, and uplift the overall quality of life for the good people of Ushafa, Bwari, and the neighboring communities.

READ ALSO: Cardi B Sets Summer Ablaze with Comeback Single ‘Outside’

“We are not just building roads; we are building capacity. We are creating jobs. We are fostering a sense of ownership and pride within our communities.”

While emphasizing that the project represents a broader national vision, the President highlighted that the project was deliberately awarded to an indigenous contractor, in line with his administration’s belief in the competence and resilience of Nigerian businesses.

“We are demonstrating unequivocally that, given the right support and enabling environment, Nigerian contractors can deliver infrastructure that rivals the best in the world,” he stated.

In his remarks, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, praised President Tinubu’s unprecedented commitment to the development of satellite communities.

“This is the first time a sitting President, a Vice President, will go to the satellite towns to identify with them, to tell the people in the satellite towns, as we are doing for the city, so also we care for you,” Wike declared.

Wike recounted how the project began before the current administration but stalled. Upon resumption, he insisted on verifying the capacity of the local contractor, Abdul Val, before allowing the project to proceed.

“I didn’t even know there was a War College here,” Wike remarked humorously. “I had to personally visit the site, and when I saw the equipment, I said, okay.”

He added that the road was “terribly bad” and revealed that he visited the site over 15 times, calling the contractor on weekends and holidays to ensure completion.

“You know me. I’m a troublesome person too. If you don’t finish this job… there would be a problem,” he said, describing his determination to see the project inaugurated for Tinubu’s second year in office.

The Minister also praised the young Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) for his resilience and hard work.

“I don’t know whether he has a wife… but if he has, I want to apologise to the wife that I gave your husband so much trouble,” Wike joked, earning laughter from the crowd.

He urged critics who claim nothing is working in the country to open their eyes. “Those who say they don’t want to see, may you not see. God gave you eyes to see. He said you will not see. I hereby said don’t see again,” he declared, emphasizing the transformative impact of President Tinubu’s leadership.