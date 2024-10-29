We’re not averse to policies for Nigeria’s growth, devt – Northern Govs

.Call for equity, farness in implementation of all national policies, programmes

.Want FG, relevant agencies to urgently address current power blackout affecting most northern states

.Urge citizens to remain calm on present economic hardship affecting the country

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

Governors of the 19 northern states, under the aegis Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF), have said they are not averse to any policies or programmes that will ensure the growth and development of Nigeria.

The forum, however, called for equity and fairness in the implementation of all national policies and programmes so as to ensure that no geopolitical zone is short-changed or marginalised.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the joint meeting of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council (Emirs and Chiefs), held in Kaduna Monday, 28 October, 2024.

The forum Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who presented the communiqué, stated: “﻿﻿﻿﻿For the avoidance of doubt, the Northern Governors’ Forum is not averse to any policies or programmes that will ensure the growth and development of the country”.

On the present economic hardship affecting the country, the Forum appealed to all citizens to remain calm, as the states and Federal Government are working hard to implement measures that will cushion effects of the hardship.

Earlier, the Forum in the communiqué agreed to support and key-in to any initiative aimed at addressing the challenges of out-of-school-children and improving educational outcomes in the sub-region.

The Forum also noted with dismay the content of the recent Tax Reform Bill that was forwarded to the National Assembly.

It also noted the contents of the bill that are against the interests of the north and other sub-nationals, especially the proposed amendment to the distribution of Value Added Tax (VAT) to Derivation-based Model.

“This is because companies remit VAT using the location of their headquarters and tax office and not where the services and goods are consumed. In view of the foregoing, the Forum unanimously rejects the proposed Tax Amendments and calls on members of the National Assembly to oppose any bill that can jeopardise the well-being of our people”, it stated.

“Forum resolved to call on the Federal Government and relevant Agencies to urgently address the current electricity power blackout affecting most of the Northern States due to vandalisation of electricity transmission infrastructure.

“This matter not only underscores the vulnerability of critical infrastructure, but also the need to build additional transmission lines and diversify our energy supply so as to better connect our region and improve our energy resilience.

“The Forum also agreed that Northern Nigeria holds immense agricultural potentials, which, if fully harnessed, can significantly alleviate hunger and boost economic growth. To achieve this, we resolved to provide adequate support to our farmers, including access to financing, modern farming techniques and infrastructure such as roads and irrigation systems.

“Agriculture should not only be seen as a means to feed our people but also as a catalyst for industrialisation and job creation across the region. That can be achieved through re-industrialisation of the North especially by reviving the textile value chain and development of other agro-allied industries.

“Forum commends the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the reform initiative in the livestock sub-sector and agreed to provide the necessary political will and commitment to ensure the success of the Federal Government livestock development initiatives.

“The Forum also agreed to sustain engagement and cross-fertilization of ideas with the Presidential Livestock Reforms Implementation Committee to achieve greater results.

“Forum acknowledges the fact that climate change has greatly affected our environment resulting in the recent flood incidents in many parts of the North and therefore resolved to partner with the Federal Government and other stakeholders to build irrigation infrastructure like canals and waterways to divert excess water and channel them towards irrigation activities, thus enhancing rural livelihoods and safeguarding food security”, it stated.

The Forum also emphasised that Traditional Institutions are critical in the quest for lasting peace and security in the region. Forum also acknowledged their commitment in bridging the gap between the Government and the people.

“Forum advocates for increased roles for the Traditional Institutions to maximise cooperation with security agencies in the fight against kidnap for ransom, banditry, cattle rustling, communal clashes, farmers/herder clashes and other forms of criminality”, it added.

With the recent “End Bad Governance” protests that took place in August, the Forum resolved to scale up efforts to tackle the root causes of youth restiveness by investing in education, skills development, job creation and pathways for the youth to channel their energy into productive ventures, thereby reducing their vulnerability to crime and social vices.