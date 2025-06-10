We’re in Power, But All Is Not Well — Ndume Fires Warning Shot at APC

By Tunde Opalana

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ali Ndume has cautioned leaders of the ruling power to be oblivious of the hardship being faced by majority of Nigerians amidst growing threat to lives as a result of spike in banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insurgency.

Ndume while featuring on Channels Television morning show on Monday said “we can’t pretend everything is fine because we’re in power”.

The Borno South senator whose colleagues in the National Assembly alongside governors and national leadership of the ruling recently endorsed President Bola Tinubu as sole candidate of APC for the 2027 president election was not at ease with the gale of endorsement.

Rather than be engrossed in the euphoria of Tinubu’s endorsement, the lawmaker advised that the party should not play politics with polity but listen to Public outcry against government programmed and policies.

“Things are very bad in the country,” he warned. “We can’t pretend everything is fine because we’re in power,” he said.

READ ALSO: Bobrisky Officially Changes Name to Folasade Amope Okuneye

Criticizing the recent second term endorsement of Tinubu by 22 APC governors, Ndume explained why he stormed out of the Aso Rock Villa venue of the political jamboree saying he was irked by the intent of the gathering.

He said “things are very bad in the country,” he added. “This is not the time for political coronations. It’s a time for reflection and action.”

He went ahead to warn the party should endeavour to win the endorsement of the Nigerian voting population saying “the people who are the real voters aren’t decamping,”

Advising party members not to underrate powers of the electorate at the grassroots, he said “It happened with Jonathan. He had 22 governors behind him. What happened? He lost—and badly.

“History is repeating itself. Political support doesn’t always equal public support”.