By Agency Report

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has said they are aligning themselves with the political movement of its leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The Governor stated this during a meeting with 484 Councillors from the 44 Local Government areas of the state.

Governor Yusuf said Kwankwaso is gifted by God with foresight, and so they will follow him in whatever decision is made.

According to him, “God gave him (Kwankwaso) a gift not known to everybody. He has a foresight. If you go to him for an advise over something you feel is the better for you, if he advise you not to do it base on his foresight, so heed to his advise. If you ignore his advise and go ahead to do it, you will later feel unhappy or regret it. So because of his foresight, that is why we say wherever he goes, we will follow him,” Governor Yusuf said.

READ ALSO: FG appoints DBI’s David Daser to lead National Digital Literacy drive

Reacting to the allegation of corruption leveled against his government by the sacked Secretary to the Kano State government, SSG, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, Governor Yusuf said Bichi has lost his senses and is mentally unstable with corruption allegation leveled against the government.

He disputed Bichi’s allegation that his government was more corrupt than the former governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

According to him, “Any corrupt individual will not last in our government, as there is no hiding place for them. It’s a corrupt, free government.

“I was surprised when I started hearing some talks on social media from some persons we appointed into top-ranking offices to control public resources. In an interview after being sacked from office, they said the government that is not up to 2 years in office looted funds, which is ten times more than looting under the previous government of former governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

“Are you sure there is sense in that at all? Are you sure there is nothing wrong? That Kwankwaso ask me the Governor to give him N2 billion on monthly basis. This was the same person who was in the government before but never made this claims. But because he is out of the government, he is now making such claims. You are a liar. Kwankwaso is not an oppressor,” the Governor said.

He threatened that the government would take all available measures to deal decisively with individuals and media platforms that make unguarded statements against its leader, Kwankwaso and others, saying such will not be condoned.

He called on the councilors to identify grey areas in their wards that need intervention and bring them to the government’s attention so that they can be fixed.

Governor Yusuf, however, said the government planned to bring development and the dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the constituents from now until 2027.