Wema Bank offers N2m grant to boost women-led businesses

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Wema Bank Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing women’s empowerment by partnering with the SheCan Conference for the fifth consecutive year.

This year’s edition – SheCan 6.0, will hold on July 18, 2025, in Lagos, and is expected to host over 7,000 women under the theme ‘SheCan Do More’.

Announcing this partnership, Wema Bank, through its women-focused platform, SARA by Wema, said it will be awarding N2 million in business grants to support women entrepreneurs within the SARA Community. This grant is to support small and medium-sized businesses within the SARA Community to scale up their business.

Head, Retail and SME Banking at Wema Bank, Ayodele Olojede, said, “Wema Bank is committed to empowering women entrepreneurs by providing the financial backing, tools, training, and networks they need to scale sustainably. Year after year, we have seen the incredible ripple effect that access and opportunity can create in the lives of women and their communities.

“Through SARA by Wema, our goal is to create an environment where Nigerian women can dream bigger, build stronger, and lead the economy with confidence. This partnership with SheCan is a statement of belief in the power of women to transform society.”

Olojede added that “this year’s partnership represents more than sponsorship; it is a tangible investment in helping Nigerian women build sustainable businesses, scale their impact, and contribute meaningfully to economic growth. Eligible applicants must be women-led businesses with active Wema Bank accounts and must be registered members of the SARA Community.”

SARA by Wema is Wema Bank’s dedicated proposition for women, designed to provide financial access, business advisory, personal development tools, and wellness support for women at various stages of life and enterprise.