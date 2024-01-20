Welltime CEO, Dike Chigbue congratulates Oborevwori on Supreme court victory

…urged him to remain focus in delivering good governance

Chief Executive Officer Welltime Ltd, Mr. Dike Chigbue, MON, congratulates Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the Supreme Court, Friday 16th January, 2024.

The Supreme Court had affirmed Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the valid winner of the Delta State Gubernatorial election that held on March 18, 2023, a victory that was “truly deserved.”

In a press statement on Saturday in Abuja, Dike said the victory is an attestation to Governor Shariff’s “doggedness and sacrifice for building and strengthening the art of Governance in our state and nations democracy over the years in our collective interest.”

According to him, “With the legal distractions now over, we have implicit faith in the Governor’s “capacity and ability to help us build and steer the Delta State of our collective dreams and aspirations.” an atmosphere that will provide young people with the opportunity to advance their potentials.

“I therefore call on the Governor to maintain relationship and sustain the existing eternal peace with critical stakeholders in the state, especially our former Governors, our Assembly members both at National and state levels as well as traditional rulers and the Youth leaders for the continuation of Good Governance and accelerated developments in our state”.

“Now that the elections and litigations are over, it’s time for us to come together as united entity for the sake of our state. Delta is the only state we can call our own, we must not do anything contrary in whatever disguise to jeopardize the existing peace and stability we are enjoying”.

The statement further said as we congratulate our amiable Governor for this deserving victory, we pray for his tenure to be prosperous for our people and the state, and urge him to focus on the delivery of good governance, the interest of the masses and that of Delta state must be most paramount without any restriction or discrimination”.