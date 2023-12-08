We’ll synergize with stakeholders to give Nigerians productive aviation industry – Reps C’ttee

..pledges to address air crashes, probe Nigeria Air project

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation has promised to synergize with stakeholders and every concerned affiliated body to give the country, a democratic dividend and highly innovative, productive Aviation Industry.

The Committee also, pledged its commitment to address air crashes as well as other safety abnormalities in the country’s airports.

Chairman of the Committee, Rep Abiodun Akinlade, who made the commitment during an inaugural meeting on Thursday, also said the Committee will look into the controversy, surrounding the Nigeria Air project.

He said a work plan has been drawn out, to guide in the journey ahead, recalling that the 10th House was inaugurated on 13th June 2023, in line with its standing order.

“We will engage and synergize with stakeholders, to give Nigerians, democratic dividend of a highly innovation and productive Aviation Industry.

“As we all know, this is a newly created Committee, carved out of the existing Committee on Aviation.

“It’s a highly technically, driven Committee with so much expectations from us.

“We dare not fail the House, Nigerians and the stakeholders,” he stated.

Akinlade also said the committee was highly concerned and worried at the recent various air crashes in the country and will do everything within its power to curb it.

“We will, with the support of Airline Operators of Nigeria, (AON), the regulatory authorities, organize a high-tech stakeholders town hall meeting to look into causes of air crashes and other safety abnormalities at our airports. Our airspace must be safe for all.

“The Committee of Aviation and Aerospace Technology in conjunction with the House Committee on Aviation and Aerospace will look into the controversy, surrounding the launched Nigeria Air project and inform Nigerians accordingly.

“Last year, the Nigeria Air Project was launched and there has been a lot of issues concerning it. Nigerians need to know the state of the project.

“I congratulate every one of us for the electoral victory in the last General election and our selection into this important committee of the House at this crucial time.

“May I humbly appreciate the Speaker, Rep Abbas and the leadership team for the confidence reposed in us in selecting us as members of this committee.”

Among jurisdictions of the Committee are; Oversight the Ministry Headquarter in conjunction with the committee on Aviation; Oversight over Air safety services at Airports, (NSIB); Oversight over Schools of Aviation and Oversight over Aviation institutions.

Others are, Oversight over Metrological Services, (NIMET) and Annual Budget estimates.

“This is the budget period, as a committee, we will approach the process with all sense of responsibility.

“We seek the cooperation of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace and other MDAs and Agencies under our supervision.

“We shall not hesitate to sanction anyone that fails to attend the budget defense to give account on their stewardship as we commence the Budget process and other assignment of this Committee.

“I seek the support and cooperation of my esteemed colleagues, members of the committee, the clerk and the secretariat as there lies strength in unity.

“On behalf of the Deputy Chairman, Rep Yahaya Richifa, I pledge to run an inclusive open administration where every member is equal and be treated as such.

“The committee Clerk and secretariat will be empowered to function optimally.

“The committee will leave no stone Unturned in discharge of our assignment and responsibility,” he added.