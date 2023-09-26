We’ll recover all lost legislative seats in Plateau, Mutfwang boasts

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has said that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will recover all the legislative seats it lost in the National and State Assembly Election Petitions tribunal.

Recall that the National Assembly Election Petitions tribunal had sacked one senator and three members of the House of Representatives. The party had equally lost some legislative seats in the state House of Assembly to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The Governorship Election Petitions tribunal had, last Friday, upheld the election of Mutfwang. The tribunal had rejected the petition filed by the Governorship candidate of APC, Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, challenging the election of Mutfwang.

Speaking at a victory rally in Jos on Tuesday, Mutfwang expressed optimism that the Appeal Court will reverse the judgment of the Justice Mohammed Tukur -led tribunal, which sacked some of the party’s national Assembly members.

He assured that the tribunal judgment on the national and state assembly will be recovered.

Mutfwang said, “Do not entertain any fear. We shall be victorious in the Appeal Court and also be victorious in the Supreme Court. And if they decide to go to Appeal Courte, God is waiting for us there and if they also decide to go to the Supreme Court, God is also waiting for us there.”

The governor hailed the Governorship Election tribunal for doing the right thing and prayed to God to continue to bless them.

“We thank Mr. President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, despite pressure to seek for his interference, which he refuses vehemently. With this singular gesture as a democrat to allow the judiciary to do their work without hindrance or interference, the president has shown himself as a true democrat”.

