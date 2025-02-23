We’ll Promote Progressive Governance, National Development, Akpabio assures

By Patrick Wemambu

Senator Godswill Akpabio, has assured Nigerians of the commitment of the Senate under his leadership to progressive governance, economic empowerment and national development.

He gave the assurance in an acceptance speech after his investiture as a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers in Lagos on Friday.

According to a press release by Jackson Udom, SA (Media) to the Senate President, Akpabio said; “the Senate’s commitment to progressive governance, economic empowerment, and national development remains unwavering. And I assure you that this honor will not be taken lightly. If anything, it will only spur me to work harder, to push further, and to serve better.”

He continued; “I stand before you today deeply honored, profoundly humbled, and immensely grateful. To receive the Honorary Fellowship of this distinguished institution is not just a privilege; it is a testament that there are values we hold dear – the values of service, excellence, and unwavering dedication to building a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria.”

Noting that for over five decades, the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers has stood as a beacon of professionalism, integrity, and nation-building, Akpabio expressed enthusiasm that the members are the silent architects of Nigeria’s urban transformation and custodians of the nation’s physical wealth.

“Your work ensures that our cities are well-planned, our investments are secured, and our future is built on a solid foundation. Without you, the skylines of Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt would remain concepts, not realities. Without you, businesses would struggle to find the confidence to invest, and without you, the dream of homeownership for many Nigerians would remain just that – a dream,” the Senate President added.

Delighted while receiving the honor – not as an individual but as a representative of the Nigerian Senate, Akpabio acknowledged that leadership is about legacy. He dedicated the award to the 10th National Assembly and the great people of Nigeria, who have entrusted the law-makers with the sacred duty of representing them in the governance of Nigeria.

“This recognition is not just a celebration of what has been done, but a call to action for what must be done. It is a charge to lead with renewed vigor, to continue to fight for policies that will make housing more affordable, land administration more transparent, and infrastructure more sustainable.

“It is a call to ensure that Nigeria’s land and property assets are managed with the efficiency, integrity, and foresight that will secure our economic future,” guests at the investiture ceremony were told.

Recognizing the diligence of his fellow real estate and valuation professionals whose work he described as critical to Nigeria’s development, the Senate President harped on the essence of government policies and laws aligning with the vision of a Nigeria where economic growth is not just a statistic – but a reality that uplifts every citizen.

“To the leadership of NIESV, I thank you again for this recognition. To the distinguished guests here today, I thank you for your presence. And to the Nigerian people, I reaffirm my commitment to you—because in the end, governance is about service, and service is about people,” Akpabio concluded.