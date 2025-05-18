We’ll give traditional rulers their due -Makinde

BY ADEGBOYEGA STEPHEN

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, at the weekend, said his government would not deprive traditional rulers in the state their entitlements.

The governor stated this at the grand finale of the 2025 Ibadan Cultural Festival held at the Obafemi Awolowo Liberty Stadium, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

The governor, who said the Council of Obas and Chiefs had been in abeyance before his assumption of office in 2019, added that traditional rulers would begin to get their due, including official vehicles, as soon as the council was constituted.

He added that he had mandated all the 11 local governments in Ibadanland to provide a befitting fleet of vehicles for the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, before the end of May.

Governor Makinde thanked the people of Oyo State for supporting his government, and also the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) for the award of recognition given to Senator Douye Diri, Bayelsa State governor.

“I want to thank the CCII for recognising my brother-colleague. I only have one thing to say, which you can take home: People have been asking me what is happening to Oyo State Council of Traditional Rulers; but I said there was no Council before I came in.

“The speaker is here; they could not put together the Council. They have also been asking why we have not given a vehicle befitting the status of the Olubadan of Ibadanland to him.

“I have sent a message to the 11 local government areas in Ibadanland and I said they must provide a befitting fleet of vehicles for the Olubadan; and they must do it before the end of this month.

“Once they put together the Council of Obas and Chiefs in Oyo State, then, the state will give what is due to all the traditional rulers,” he said.

Responding, after receiving the award of Outstanding Friend of Ibadanland, the governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Diri, who commended Governor Makinde for his unprecedented performances and for making the people of the state happy, thanked the CCII for recognising his efforts.

While stressing that governance was about the people, he charged them to continue to support Governor Makinde to develop the state.

The Bayelsa State governor said, “we are, indeed, very elated to stand before you, the people of Ibadan. We never saw this coming.

“We want to, on behalf of the government and the good people of Bayelsa State, express our appreciation to you, particularly to my very good and workaholic friend, who is the governor of this state, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

“Government is about the people and I believe that Governor Makinde is working well and the people are rejoicing. My Bible tells me that when good people rule, the people rejoice.

“From the depth of our hearts, we appreciate what has happened here. Before we came here, we never knew this would be a very great event.

“We all know that the governor is working towards the development of this state. So, continue to support him.”

Presenting the award earlier, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, represented by Oba Rasidi Ladoja, said the award was in recognition of Senator Diri’s outstanding support, inclusive leadership and contribution to the Ibadan Indigenes in Bayelsa State.

Also, the chairman of the event, Architect Bamidele Samson, Chairman, BOVAS Oil and gas, urged all Ibadan people to always exhibit the use of Yoruba language, culture and religion for the promotion of tradition and cultural heritage.

In his welcome address, the Chairman Planning Committee of Ibadan Cultural Festival, Chief Abiola Alli, thanked all the stakeholders for their contributions and their performances since the week began.

Delivering his remarks, the President-General, CCII, Chief Sulaimon Ajewole, lauded Governor Makinde’s unflinching support to CCII, Ibadanland and Oyo State in general.

He equally thanked all Ibadan Indigenes home and abroad for their multidimensional support towards the success of the event.

The event had in attendance, the deputy governor of Oyo state, Bayo Lawal; former First Lady of Oyo State, Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja; former deputy governor, Hazeem Gbolarumi; Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Debo Ogundoyin; and chairman of all local government chairmen, Hon. Sikiru Sanda, among others.