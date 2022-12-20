We‘ll continue to improve Oyo’s educational system –Makinde

.Says govt’ll pay 13th month salary on/before December 31

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has said that his administration will continue to do everything necessary to improve the standard of education in the state, noting that this commitment is behind the decision to declare the sector as one of the major pillars of the government.

Makinde stated this Sunday night, while speaking at the 2022 Christmas Carol Service with the theme “Joy To The World,” held at the Remembrance Arcade, Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, adding that his administration would continue to commit resources to improve the education sector, while the pace of development in other sectors would also not reduce.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted him as saying his that administration had laid the foundation to ensure continuous improvement of the human development index of the state.

The governor also used the occasion to announce that the state government would pay the 13th month salary to workers in the state on or before 31 December, as it had been doing since the inception of the administration in 2019.

Speaking on some of the strides recorded by the administration, especially in the education sector, Governor Makinde said with the upgrade of the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education to a university of education, the state now had a state-owned conventional university and two specialised universities.

Makinde also explained that with the success already recorded by the administration within the scope of the Omituntun 1.0, the state government would explore tourism and ethical mining as avenues to further expand the economy of the state, if he is re-elected in 2023.

“Truly, we have a lot to be thankful for, because this same administration will celebrate another four Christmas carols in Oyo State.

“We have not completed the four years of the first term; and we still have a few months left for the campaign. While campaigning, we will be commissioning projects as well.

“We started with Omituntun 1.0 where we listed four pillars in the document I presented in 2018 – Roadmap for Accelerated Development of Oyo State. We focused on education, health, expansion of economy and security and we have achieved a lot.

“Three days ago, we still added to the achievements. I went to Abuja to make a presentation to the National Universities Commission (NUC) for the upgrade of Emmanuel Alayande College of Education to a university of education.

“I was expecting them to ask us to come back for the approval, but as we were making the presentation, they brought out the letter and said, ‘it is already approved.’

“Right now, we have a state-owned conventional university and two specialised universities with a campus in Iseyin. Now, we have Emmanuel Alayande University of Education in Oyo and the first Technical University in Ibadan.

“Some have said we won’t be able to fund this new project, but I can tell you that we have the capacity. Since Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) became solely-owned by Oyo State, we have been funding it.

“We have paid the backlog of salaries owed by the past administration. We have paid around 50 per cent of our commitment to Osun State already.

“So, we will continue to commit our resources to the education sector, because that is where the future lies for us. For the next 40 years, we have laid the foundation to produce human resources requirements for Oyo State.

“We have the same focus for Omituntun 2.0 with a few additions. The expansion of our economy will not only be through agribusiness, but also tourism and solid minerals development.

“In this new week, we will pay the salaries of workers and on or before 31st of this month, they will receive their 13th month salary,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the General Overseer of the Hour of Mercy Prayer Ministry, Prophet Moses Muyideen Kasali, had reminded the indigenes of Oyo State to hold on to hope, as according to him, the birth of Christ symbolised hope.

He enjoined everyone to use the season to remember the needy in their communities, because those who had should be sources of hope to the needy.

Some of the dignitaries present at the service were former Military Governor of Oyo State, Major General Oladayo Popoola; Evang. Bola Are; chairman, Pilgrims Welfare Board (Christian Wing), Rev. David Moradeyo; members of the State Executive Council and traditional rulers, among others.

The highlight of the event included songs, hymns rendition and fireworks.

