We’ll consider proposals from Nigerians in passing tax Bills – Speaker

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep Tanudeen Abbas has assured that the Green Chamber would consider proposals and recommendations received from stakeholders in the final report on the four tax reforms Bills.

He noted that the House would ensure it scrutinised the Bills in the best interest of Nigerians.

The Speaker, represented by the Majority Leader, Rep Julius Ihonvbere, made this known at the House on Wednesday while declaring open a three-day Public Hearing on the tax reforms Bills, presented to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They include the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

The Speaker explained that the Bills represent critical proposals from the Executive arm of Government to expand Nigeria’s tax base, improve compliance, and establish sustainable revenue streams for the nation’s development.

He said: “As you are all aware, the tax reform Bills have generated widespread debate in the media, public domain and even in private discussions, all reflecting their importance.

“It should be noted, however, that these debates are healthy and necessary for consolidating our democratic practice and culture.

“Therefore, the purpose of this public hearing is to foster robust discussions and harvest recommendations by providing stakeholders the opportunity to make their inputs.

“Importantly, this public hearing will help us identify areas requiring amendment, clarification, or improvement while also considering the compatibility of these Bills with the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and other extant laws.

“We have therefore set aside three days for the public hearing to enable, many stakeholders, air their views and make recommendations.”

Speaker Abbas also, noted that the Bills seek to diversify our revenue base, promote equity, and foster enabling environment for investment and innovation.

He added that the Tinubu administration is deliberate in the administration’s tax reform programme ostensibly, to improve Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio by streamlining and broadening the tax base.

“However, as representatives of the people, I have continued to hold the view that we must approach these reforms thoughtfully, understanding their potential implications for every segment of society. Taxes should be fair, transparent, and justifiable, balancing the need for public revenue with the burdens they impose on individuals and businesses.

“The House will, therefore, scrutinise these bills thoroughly, ensuring they align with the best interests of our constituents and the nation at large. We owe this duty to Nigerians, and as the People’s House, we must always be accountable to the people,” he said.

Speaker Abbas said the 10th House recognises the critical importance of the tax reform Bills, the anxiety among Nigerians and the desire of Government, to revamp our economy through improved tax system and resolved to ensure a thorough legislative process that is open, transparent, and inclusive.

“Right from onset of the 10th House, the Speaker stated that the chamber identified Tax Reform as a key priority area in its Legislative Agenda because of the central role of tax in achieving sustainable economic growth and development.

“In every modern State, taxes are the bedrock of public revenue, providing the resources required to deliver education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security. Nigeria, despite being Africa’s largest economy, struggles with a tax-to-GDP ratio of just 6 per cent, which is far below the global average and the World Bank’s minimum benchmark of 15 percent for sustainable development.

“This is a challenge we must address, if we are to reduce our reliance on debt financing, ensure fiscal stability, and secure our future as a nation.”

While urging the stakeholders at the hearing to approach the exercise with an open but critical mind, the Speaker also urged them to “feel free to make insightful contributions, and raise concerns agitating their minds on these proposed bills.

“Together, let us seize this opportunity to bring forth a tax system that serves the best interests of all Nigerians. Let me assure the stakeholders present here and all Nigerians that the House will give deserved attention to every contribution while working assiduously to ensure passage of the Bills.”

The Speaker further noted that the invited key stakeholders include Ministries, Departments, and Agencies’, MDAs, of Government, business leaders, tax experts, administrators, and representatives from the private sector and civil society organisations.

He also stated that it was for them to take advantage of the platform to provide useful contributions that will guide the House in the consideration and passage of the tax Bills saying: “I would like to thank stakeholders and all Nigerians that are here for their enthusiastic response.

“By being here, you have demonstrated unquenchable desire and patriotic commitment towards having a tax system that best serves the greater interest of Nigerians,” he added.