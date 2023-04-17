We’ll complete Ido – Eruwa road before end of 2023 – Makinde

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Oyo State governor, Engineer ‘Seyi Makinde, has assured the people of Ibarapaland that the Ido – Eruwa road that links the area to Ibadan, the state capital, will be completed before end of the year.

Makinde, who spoke at First Baptist Church, Anko, Eruwa, during the thanksgiving service held in honour of the late mother of Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Honourable Debo Ogundoyin, Mrs. Justina Ogundoyin, said the road project would not experience any further delay.

“I want to assure you that this project will also be like that of Ogbomoso – Iseyin road. I know some of you have used it in recent time and have seen how beautiful and quality it is. From Ido, it should not take us more than 25 minutes to get to Eruwa. Under Omituntun 2.0, I want to assure you that people will be living in Eruwa and be working at Secretariat in Ibadan.

“Within the next three weeks, work will begin on the road again. During the campaign period, I promised that the road will be commissioned before the end of this year and I want to confirm it will be so,” he said.

He thanked the people of Ibarapaland for voting massively for his re-election, while also eulogizing the late Mrs. Ogundoyin for living an impactful life, adding that it was not how long one lived, but how well one did.

“First, I want to thank God, because today is a thanksgiving Sunday. It is generally believed that one needs to spend many years to live an impactful life. No, it is not how long but how well and impactful.

“Our mother, Justina Ogundoyin, we can see that she led an impactful life, despite her short period. She raised respectful and godly children. So, we thank God for that, though I know it is tough,” Makinde said.

While admonishing the speaker and his siblings to have faith in God despite the demise of their mother, Makinde added that he would “finally say to the speaker and his siblings that it is time to have absolute faith in God. As a government, it is very easy to derail, especially when you are dealing with power. But I want to urge you to keep praying for us.”

The governor, thereafter, made a personal donation of N1 million to the church.

Speaking on behalf of his siblings, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin expressed appreciation to Governor Makinde and the entire people of the state for standing by them throughout the funeral programme for their mother.

Earlier, in his sermon, the presiding pastor of the church, Reverend Michael Ayoola, who read from Philippines 4:20, said only Almighty God was worthy of praise in any situation, describing the late Mrs. Ogundoyin as a highly dedicated personality “who really scarified to serve the Lord in His vineyard during her life time.”

Among dignitaries who attended the event were the deputy governor of the state, Mr. Bayo-Lawal; state lawmakers, commissioners, political leaders and well wishers.

