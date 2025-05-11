May 11, 2025
image
Lifestyle

Wedding Beauty Trends Embrace Authenticity and Wellness

By Ihesiulo Grace 126 No comment
wedding

In 2025, Nigerian wedding beauty trends are shifting towards personalized and wellness-focused routines. Brides and grooms are prioritizing long-term skincare regimes and minimalist makeup to achieve a natural glow.

There’s a notable rise in the popularity of “skin-first” aesthetics, with increased interest in treatments like microneedling and hyaluronic acid boosters. Men are also embracing this transformation, with a 42% rise in searches related to groom grooming and makeup.

READ ALSO: CNA makes case for use of technology in law making

Additionally, intricate nail art and floral hairstyles are becoming essential parts of the bridal narrative, reflecting a broader societal shift towards authenticity and cultural inclusivity.

Tags:

Ihesiulo Grace

Related Posts

motorcycle

Motorcycle Accessories That Elevate Every Ride: From Safety to Storage

By Ihesiulo Grace
Love

Green flags. Red flags. How to tell the difference before it is too late Love

By Ihesiulo Grace
Summer

Men’s Grooming Products for Summer Season

By Ihesiulo Grace

Leave a Reply