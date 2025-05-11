Wedding Beauty Trends Embrace Authenticity and Wellness

In 2025, Nigerian wedding beauty trends are shifting towards personalized and wellness-focused routines. Brides and grooms are prioritizing long-term skincare regimes and minimalist makeup to achieve a natural glow.

There’s a notable rise in the popularity of “skin-first” aesthetics, with increased interest in treatments like microneedling and hyaluronic acid boosters. Men are also embracing this transformation, with a 42% rise in searches related to groom grooming and makeup.

Additionally, intricate nail art and floral hairstyles are becoming essential parts of the bridal narrative, reflecting a broader societal shift towards authenticity and cultural inclusivity.