Weak, arrogant media team sunk Jonathan’s presidency — Wike’s aide

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka, has launched a scathing attack on former presidential spokesman, Reuben Abati, blaming him and what he called a weak media team for the collapse of Goodluck Jonathan’s presidency.

Olayinka, in a Facebook post yesterday, said Abati’s appointment as President Jonathan’s media adviser was a critical mistake, describing him as “garulous and arrogant” while accusing him of abandoning serious media strategy for flamboyance.

According to him, Abati was only interested in “doing Big Man” while the media tore down the image of the former president.

In a post laced with streetwise political metaphors, Olayinka declared that politics is no gentleman’s game.

“In this game, when someone throws one pebble at you, look for a very big MUD (Ògúlùtu) and throw it at the person.

“This is not a gentleman’s game. It is gbas gbos. You will be abused, you will be insulted, never mind.

“One of the reasons President Goodluck Jonathan was demonized successfully was his WEAK MEDIA led by that garulous and arrogant Reuben Abati.

“Reuben Abati was just collecting money and doing Big Man while President Jonathan was being rubbished in the media. He failed as President Jonathan’s media adviser.” Olayinka wrote

The attack comes in response to Abati’s criticism of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over a thanksgiving service held to mark the completion of several infrastructural projects in Abuja. The service took place at St. James Anglican Church, Asokoro, on Sunday, July 6.

Abati had, during his Monday commentary on Arise News Channel’s The Morning Show, described the thanksgiving event as “a display of self-praise” disguised as a religious ceremony. He questioned the appropriateness of using a church setting to celebrate achievements tied to a public office.

Olayinka, however, dismissed the comments as hypocritical and politically motivated, insisting that Abati lacked the moral ground to attack others given his track record in public office. He argued that Wike’s decision to thank God for project completion was not only valid but a reflection of responsible leadership.