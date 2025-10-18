We won’t join #FreeNnamdiKanu protest – NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has described as false the claims that it is planning to participate in a so-called “#FreeNnamdiKanu.”

Dissociating NANS from the planned protest, its president, Olushola Oladoja, in a statement, urged parents and guardians to caution their Children and wards not to join the protest.

He warned students against being used by politicians for their own selfish gains.

Oladoja, in the statement, said, “We wish to state categorically and unequivocally that NANS is not, and will not be, part of any protest organized or influenced by Omoyele Sowore or any other politically motivated group or individual.

“The entire claim is false, mischievous, and designed to drag the name of our noble Association into political controversies that do not align with our mandate as a student body.

“We understand that the matter concerning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a legal issue currently before a competent court of law, and it would therefore be inappropriate, unlawful, and irresponsible for NANS to take a partisan position or mobilize any form of protest on a matter before the judiciary.

“Whatever Mr. Sowore and his group are planning or doing is for their own political interest and has absolutely nothing to do with NANS. We advise him and his co-travellers to stop using the name of NANS to give credibility to their politically driven agenda. Our focus as a responsible students’ organisation remains on education, youth development, peace, and national unity, not partisan agitation.

“We, therefore call on parents and guardians across the country to warn their children and wards not to be deceived or lured into joining any protest sponsored by self-serving politicians who do not mean well for the nation or the student community.”

“We also urge the general public, the media, and security agencies to disregard any publication or message claiming that NANS is mobilizing for a protest related to Nnamdi Kanu or any other politically motivated cause.

“Our focus is on constructive engagements, peaceful advocacy, and developmental initiatives that will contribute meaningfully to the progress of our education system and the future of Nigerian youth.Nigerian legal services”.

The body pledged to continue to champion the interests of students through dialogue, advocacy, and collaboration with relevant stakeholders not through chaos or politically induced protests.