We won’t hand power to liars with hidden luxuries — Wike fires ‘Obi’, ‘Amaechi’

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has issued a scathing rebuke against unnamed political figures, accusing them of hypocrisy and deception in their quest for power.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Kugbo Bus Terminal in Abuja, Wike declared that Nigerians would not entrust power to those who say one thing publicly and live another secretly.

He warned Nigerians not to be swayed by such figures who pretend to champion the poor while living extravagantly behind closed doors.

The FCT Minister said the era of misleading the people with artificial humility and staged frugality is over.

While acknowledging that leadership comes with difficult decisions and inevitable criticism, Wike urged Nigerians to scrutinize those seeking office and question their sincerity.

“I will tell you something. When PDP had no problem, we went to Anambra state for gubernatorial campaign. When we finished that campaign, we went to somebody’s house for entertainment. So, I just sat down. Come and see the best of drinks. I called and said, Sir you are providing crystal champagne here, but every day, you tell people that you wear only one shoe. You carry only one bag! Only you! But look at champagne here. Not just champagne, crystal.

“Why do we deceive Nigerians? Why can’t we tell ourselves the simple truth? What you preach is not what you practice. And you know, we like to hear such a thing, and that is very deceitful.

“These are the kind of things that I tell Nigerians, look, don’t allow people to deceive you. People who are preaching that they care for you, they don’t care for you, they don’t think about you. They only try to use you to climb.

“Like somebody said, they are hungry. He was speaker for eight years, he was not hungry. He was governor for eight years, he was not hungry. He was minister for eight years. Only when he left office, he became hungry. And you are telling Nigerians that, are you being fair?

“You Nigerians, too, should be able to ask, why are you talking to me like this? My mother said that she didn’t go to school, but that doesn’t mean she does not know the meaning of shut up. No, you don’t tell me these kinds of stories. I don’t need to be a PHD. holder for me to understand that you are telling lies. You are hungry for power. You know how to take power, but you won’t take the power because we won’t give power to those who tell lies, those who provide Crystal champagne in their house and come out and say, we don’t need it and our children are hungry.” Wike said, apparently referring to Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, though without mentioning names.

According to Wike, the Tinubu administration has shown commitment to real change, citing the progress made in FCT infrastructure.

“We are not here to make big men happy, you know. We are here to make big men happy, and also we are here to make poor people happy. That’s what will move this country forward,” he added.

Wike maintained that he would continue supporting President Tinubu despite the backlash, saying: “Even though your support also has cost me a lot of problems, a lot of enemies, but I prefer it. Continue to support me, let me have enemies.”

The Kugbo Bus Terminal is part of 17 projects earmarked for commissioning by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, which Wike said are proof of performance, not political gimmick.