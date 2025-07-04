We want to remain under existing six emirates of Bauchi – Fulani Community

By Samuel Luka

Ahead of the planned creation of new Emirates, Chiefdoms and districts in Bauchi state, Fulani Community has through the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Tabital Pulaku International, Samairu Fulbe, Fulbe Development Association of Nigeria, Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria and Daddo Pulaku requested that the Bauchi state government allow them be under the existing six emirates of Bauchi, Jama’are, Katagum, Dass, Misau and Ningi.

Addressing a press conference at the NUJ Secretariat Bauchi on Thursday, Alhaji Aminu Tukur described his kinsmen as peace-loving citizens who believe in dialogue and justice.

“We are deeply embedded in the historical foundations of the state and have consistently shown loyalty to every administration”, he said.

READ ALSO: Deputy Govs Forum commends Fintiri for transformative leadership in Adamawa

“We respectfully but firmly request that no Fulani community, group, or individual anywhere in Bauchi State be placed under the jurisdiction of any newly created traditional authority without their informed consent and voluntary allegiance”, Alhaji Tukur emphasized.

“We seek no separate Emirate of our own, only the preservation of our identity and freedom under existing institutions”, he added.

According to him, the proposed Zaar Chiefdom, as currently conceived, is deeply ethnic in orientation and does not reflect the inclusive traditional structure that Fulani communities have historically subscribed to.

“We therefore respectfully decline to be subjects under such a chiefdom, not out of defiance, but in preservation of our cultural integrity, historical alignment, and the right to choose our traditional affiliation freely and without coercion”, the Leader of the fulani delegation said.

Alhaji Aminu Tukur who appreciated the Bauchi State Government for the opportunity to contribute to the discourse on new Emirates, Chiefdoms and districts creation, said that the doors of the Fulani Community remained openned to consultation and continued engagement for the peace, progress, and unity of Bauchi state.