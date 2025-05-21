We Remain Strong, Despite Internal Squabbles – PDP Senate Caucus Affirms

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senate Caucus Tuesday affirmed that the party remains strong – despite its internal squabbles. The party, therefore, assured its members they can still rely on the ‘protection of the big umbrella,’ – notwithstanding insinuations that the party was collapsing.

Speaking through the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) who addressed the Senate Press Corps Tuesday, the Caucus was emphatic that the PDP “remains very, very strong” and would “continue to grow stronger.” He rejected claims that the party was nearing disintegration.

The caucus assured party members and supporters that the PDP is resilient and will continue to thrive despite ongoing internal conflicts.

Earlier, rising from its meeting after plenary, the Senate Caucus had issued a statement to assure its members that contrary to insinuations that the party is in shreds and on the verge of collapse, the party remains strong and will continue to wax stronger.

Said it; “The PDP Senate Caucus observes that the current conflicts in the PDP is not unique to the party as all the other parties such as the All Progressives Congress, the Labour Party, the New Nigeria Peoples’ Party, the Social Democratic Party etc have their own shares of crisis and conflicts.

“The Senate Caucus of the PDP therefore, urges all our teaming members to remain resolute in their commitment, dedication, and loyalty to the Party.

“The Caucus believes that the series of activities lined up by the leadership of the Party will throw up a new lease of life and leadership in the Party that will make it competitive in future elections.

“The Senate Caucus of the PDP states further that the beauty of democracy is in the existence of robust opposition to keep the ruling party in check to ensure good governance.

“Celebrating of the emasculation of other parties and tilting towards a one party state will not advance the cause of democracy.

“The Senate Caucus of the PDP states that it is not averse to the idea and ideals of coalition. The Caucus observes the synthesization of ideas and creating a harmony of ideals will further the beauty of democracy.

“However, the Caucus advises that any such coalition should be driven by political parties and not individuals. And as the biggest of all the opposition parties, the PDP’s Umbrella is big enough to accommodate all persons desirous of Coalition. The People’s Democratic Party, therefore, should drive the Coalition when it becomes necessary.”

Finally, the Senate Caucus declared that the party is still a big brand with a competitive edge. In all nooks and crannies of Nigeria, it maintained that there are PDP members. The Caucus asserted that out of the throes of the current conflicts in the Party will arise a renewed vibrant party that will give Nigeria an alternative to the current ruling party.

The Caucus, therefore, urged all members of the party to rededicate, recommit and demonstrate steadfast and unwavering loyalty to the party to provide a safeguard for democracy in Nigeria.