‘We only planned to beat her up’ – killer of FUTMinna lecturer confesses

The 14-year-old maid Joy Afekafe detained in connection with the killing of Federal University of Technology Minna lecturer, Fumilola Adefolalu, has narrated the events that led to the murder of the lecturer.

Naija News previously reported that Afekafe was arrested on Sunday by personnel from the Niger state police command in connection with the killing of the prominent FUTMINNA lecturer.

Joy confessed to the crime and revealed that she had gone to the lecturer’s residence to confront and assault her for dismissing her.

The 14-year-old girl, however, provided new information on the lecturer’s unfortunate demise. She claimed that when they visited the lecturer, their only intention was to beat her up rather than kill her.

“Me and some other guys went to her house, our intention ws to beat er and deal with her but one of the that was called walex was with a knife so he was the one that stabbed her,” she said.

She added that her accomplices said that “if they did not stab her, she was going to report us, that was the reason why they stabbed her.”

The deceased lecturer had dismissed the 14 year old student after discovering that she was stealing her money. Before her death, Funmilola lectured at the Department of Biochemistry at the School of Life Sciences of the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

