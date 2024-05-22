We inherited burden, that tests sincerity of our leadership – Shettima

…says economic and geopolitical pressures before us are no easy task

By Tom Okpe

Vice President, Kashim Shettima has stated that the present administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, inherited burden that tests sincerity of its leadership.

He also said the economic and geopolitical pressures before the administration are no easy task, saying as gathering of progressives believers in both the Nigerian project and the vision of President Tinubu, has chosen a path that, although demanding, promises to save our nation from economic downfall.

Shettima made these assertions at the APC Professionals Forum’s Policy ‘Roundtable Conference,’ on Asiwaju Score Card Series, held at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday, with theme: “The Politics of Sacrificing for the Greater Good.”

Represented by Aliyu Moddibo Umar, former FCT Minister and currently, Special Adviser to VP Shettima, on General Duties, said: “It’s a rare honour to reflect on the mandate handed to us by the great people of Nigeria in the midst of not only refined minds, but also, stakeholders of our great party, the APC.

“This is one gathering to whom we don’t have to struggle, to explain that we inherited a burden that tests the sincerity of our leadership.

“This is a collective that understands, perhaps more than any group in the country, that the economic and geopolitical pressures before us are no easy task.

“More than this, is a gathering of progressive believers in both the Nigerian project and the vision of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, the solutions this administration has rolled out are designed to deal with

remnants of longstanding issues that have undermined our economy head-on, rather than opting for temporary fixes.

“This is essential for the health and future of our nation. These decisions are to guarantee the course of our nation for generations to come, instead of postponing the setbacks for our children and their children.

“Indeed, President Tinubu, has made the difficult, but necessary choices to ensure Nigeria’s long-term stability, and prosperity are never in doubt.

“He has chosen a path that, although demanding, promises to save our nation from economic downfall. This began with the calculated removal of the fuel subsidy.”

He said this decision was not made for its own sake but to redeem reality of the nation’s unsustainable debt service-to-revenue ratio, which had grown to alarming levels over the past few years.

“We came at a time that demanded interventions to end untenable practices, that threatened our economic survival, a time that required decisive action to redirect resources toward more productive sectors of our economy, and we do not tread this path with malice.

“This is so because we believe that Government is a continuum, and our administration has to make choices that are for our collective good.

“We took on the challenge of steering the nation through this economic storm, fully aware of the sacrifices ahead. Yet, we, ‘Creative Enterprises,’ and the ‘Expanded National MSME Clinics.’

“These programs are designed to create more job opportunities and foster economic inclusivity.

“Our commitment to education is evident in the launch of the student loan scheme, with Jim Ovia, to lead the Nigerian Education Loan Fund.

“This initiative will empower our youth and ensure that they have the resources needed to succeed, and I assure you that the policy is in place to offer

interventions to vulnerable or disadvantaged Nigerians,

without discrimination or favouritism,” Shettima stated.

In his remarks, National Chairman of the Party, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje noted that the Party has constituted at the National level, a ‘Reconciliation Committee’ that would reconcile all aggrieved Party members, and the Committee, will be established at the State, Local Government and Ward levels.

He said: “On the Party, we are gradually restructuring our party into a truly grassroots Progressive Party.

“We have directed our State Chapters to liaise with their respective Governors and other stakeholders to ensure that we have full-fledged, functional offices in every political ward and State, to enable our members across the country, have symbolic representation in their neighborhood.

“This measure will ensure that Party activities are rolled out all year round, not during political campaigning and elections only.”

On E-registration of our members, Ganduje stated that; “we have asked for three nominations from each Senatorial zone of the country for a train-the trainer programme here in Abuja. Subsequently, the programme will be formally launched in Niger State, at a date to be announced.

“The aim of the registration exercise is to have a comprehensive data on our membership for planning purposes.

“In order to institutionalize the progressive ideology in the body politic of our dear country, we have concluded arrangements for the establishment of the National Institute of Progressive Study.

“The National Secretariat has gotten certificate of recognition from the Corporate Affairs Commission, and the blessing of other relevant stakeholders that included the Federal Ministries of Education, Justice and the National Board for Technical Education.

“Even, if not an election period, we are reinvigorating that, come 2027, we will retain and get new State Governors’, as well as Mr President, to secure another mandate, to continue with his Government’s policies and programmes,” he added.

Also, in his welcome address, Dr Isa Yuguda, Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, of the

Forum urged Nigerians not to forget how oil production has grown steadily since the second quarter of 2023 from 1.22m barrels per day to 1.55m barrels per day which means additional resources even as non-oil revenue continue to rise as a result of financial re-engineering of the President Tinubu’s administration.

He also said the President did not create any of the problems people are talking about whether in the economy or in the other sectors.

“Infact, what he met on ground would have created a worse situation, if not properly handled, but he is championing reforms that are required to pave way for a better society.

“We all recall how on assuming office, President Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy, but again for the avoidance of doubt, he did not remove subsidy on PMS.

“It was not in the later part of the 2023 budget but surprisingly, the Tinubu administration has had to bear the brunt for subsidy removal,” he said.