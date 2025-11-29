‘We Have a Right to Call on World Community’: Obasanjo Slams FG’s Negotiation with Terrorists

Obasanjo
By Awwal Owolabi
News

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo  has challenged the Federal Government to abandon its policy of negotiating with bandits and instead deploy decisive force to end the wave of insecurity sweeping across Nigeria.

Speaking on Friday at the Plateau State Unity Christmas Carol and Praise Festival in Jos, Obasanjo expressed deep concern over what he described as the government’s apparent incapacity to protect citizens.

He argued that if the current administration cannot fulfill its primary duty of security, Nigerians are justified in seeking  external assistance .

“We are part of the world community. If our government cannot do it, we have the right to call on the international community to do for us what our government cannot do for us,” Obasanjo stated.

The former President criticized the government’s approach, questioning why the military is not utilising available modern technology to neutralize threats instead of engaging in dialogue.

“Before I left the government, I knew we had the capacity to pick up anybody in Nigeria who commits crime anywhere… Now we have capacity.

“With drones, we can sleeve them up. You can take them out. Why are we not doing that? Why are we apologising? Why are we negotiating?” he asked.

Obasanjo emphasized that the rampant killings  and abductions affect all Nigerians regardless of religion, profession, or tribe, adding that no excuse is acceptable for the government’s failure to secure the nation.

His comments come amidst a surge in violent attacks, including the recent abduction of students in Niger and Kebbi states and worshippers in Kwara State.

NCDC

