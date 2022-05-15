We handle events anywhere in the world, says BKGlam event CEO Bukkykoga

International event planner and in-demand personal stylist, Bukonla Ifedayo Esan (better known by her social media name Bukkykoga) recently affirmed that December 13, 2015 (13.12.15) was an important date in her life because it was on that day she launched her BKGlam boutique in Lekki, Lagos.

She made this disclosure while answering random questions about her business group―which comprised of BKGlam Event, the event planning arm and BK Glam International, the arm focused on fashion and styling.

Despite that Lagos is a city brimming with thousands of boutiques and dress stores, Bukkykoga, famously known as a wedding planner with the Midas touch, avowed that her BKGlam boutique is different.

Said she: “BKGlam is an all-in-one store, and clients don’t have to break the bank to patronise us.”

BukkyKoga, who was the planner behind some of society’s biggest weddings of the past five years, avowed that BKGlam’s handling of clients’ events is topnotch and second to none.

“We have different packages, ranging from silver to gold and to platinum, depending on client’s affordability,” she said while further affirming that BKGlam “caters to events and styling all over the world.”

Reinforcing her credential as an A-list wedding planner, Bukkykoga recalled some of the big events she had handled in the past.

“I handled a massive event called OVA35 by Ololade Abuta, the event had over 5, 000 guests. To be honest, I have lost count of weddings and birthdays I have done over the past years. We are that busy,” she stated.

While BKGlam handles events of all kinds and sizes, Bukkykoga has specific types that are right up her alley.

“Weddings and round figure birthdays,” she confirmed.

