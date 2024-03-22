We do not believe in censorship, abhors fake news – INEC Chairman

By Tunde Opalana

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has said that the Commission will not interfere in reportage of the media as it does not believe in news censorship .

However, he said the Commission will not condone fake reporting of its activities.

Prof. Yakubu said this at the opening of a consultative meeting with the media at the INEC headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

He said “a very important reality in today’s age of information technology is the spread of fake news and misinformation instantly and on a global scale. As I said on many occasions, INEC does not believe in censorship.

“The best antidote to fake news is greater openness and transparency. It is in furtherance of this policy that the Commission interfaces regularly with stakeholders through our regular consultative meetings.”

Appreciating the Commission’s partnership with the media, the chairman reassured that “INEC will continue to work closely with you. We welcome your reports, commentaries and analyses on elections in particular and electoral activities in general.

“More specifically, some of the innovations introduced by the Commission to improve service delivery to the electorate, ensure the safety and security of journalists and grant them unimpeded access to various locations during elections and electoral activities draw from your reports as well as the suggestions and recommendations made during our quarterly meetings.

“I urge you to continue to be a bulwark against fake news and misleading narratives about the Commission and its activities.”

As both Edo and Ondo governorship elections approaches, Prof. Yakubu urged media organisations to engage with political parties as well as their aspirants and report on the primaries with the same diligence and depth they report on the main election conducted by INEC.

“Doing so will go a long way to strengthen our democracy since only the products of the party primaries are ultimately placed on the ballot paper for citizens to vote for in the main election. Party primaries are as important as the main election conducted by INEC,” he said.

In his remark, the President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Dr Chris Isiguzo who spoke on behalf of other media executives reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian media to transparent, credible, and inclusive electoral processes.

This is as he said that the conduct of credible elections not only upholds the principles of democracy but also fosters national unity, stability, and progress.

“It reinforces the legitimacy of our democratic institutions and reaffirms the people’s trust in the electoral process. Therefore, the responsibility entrusted to INEC to conduct elections with integrity and impartiality cannot be overstated,” he added.

The NUJ president commended the unwavering commitment of INEC to upholding the highest standards of electoral integrity and transparency, saying “your dedication to ensuring that every vote counts and every voice is heard is commendable and serves as a beacon of hope for our democracy.”

Iziguso aso appreciated media practitioners for their indispensable role as the watchdogs of democracy.

“The media plays a crucial role in informing, educating, and mobilizing the electorate, thereby facilitating the exercise of their civic responsibility. Your tireless efforts in promoting public awareness, scrutinizing electoral processes, and holding stakeholders accountable contribute significantly to the integrity and credibility of our electoral system,” he said.