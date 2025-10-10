“We did not sue Mahmood Yakub,” – Action Alliance chairman reveals

Kenneth Udeze, national chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), has dismissed reports that a contempt judgement was issued against Professor Mahmood Yakubu by the Federal High Court in Osogbo.

In a statement on Thursday, Udeze described the claim as “false, misleading, and a product of mischief,” insisting that neither he nor the Action Alliance initiated any legal action against the former INEC boss.

“The party did not sue Professor Mahmood Yakubu and did not mandate anyone to do so. Those spreading such rumours should present the alleged court order if it truly exists,” he said.

Udeze explained that the purported judgement being circulated was part of an ongoing leadership tussle within the party, which, according to him, had long been resolved by the Court of Appeal in favour of his leadership.

He noted that the matter was previously heard in several courts, including the FCT High Court, the Federal High Court in Abuja, and the Court of Appeal, where all rulings upheld his position as the authentic National Chairman of the party.

“Those who lost at every level of the judiciary are now running from one division of the Federal High Court to another, seeking contradictory judgements to confuse the public.

“The latest filing at the Federal High Court in Osogbo was done secretly to mislead the court and create the false impression of a ruling against INEC and its former chairman,” Udeze said.

He also urged Nigerians to disregard reports of any contempt proceedings against Yakubu, saying, there’s no such judgement anywhere.

“The busybodies making noise with such frivolous propaganda should allow the retired INEC chairman to enjoy his retirement, having contributed immensely to electoral reforms and the deepening of Nigeria’s democracy,” he reiterated.

Udeze directed the party’s legal team to take immediate steps to vacate the Osogbo judgement allegedly obtained by Adekunle Omoaje and his associates, describing their actions as “a desperate attempt at forum shopping.”

He further called on INEC to ignore the disputed ruling and continue recognising the Udeze-led national leadership of the party based on existing appellate court decisions.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is hereby urged not to give recognition to the judgement obtained by Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, his agents, and privies from the Federal High Court, Osogbo.

“INEC should continue to recognise the Kenneth Udeze-led national leadership of the Action Alliance in line with the multiple Court of Appeal judgements already delivered,” the statement read.

Udeze also advised Omoaje and his supporters to “wait for their appeal at the Supreme Court” rather than “shopping for favourable rulings across different judicial divisions.”