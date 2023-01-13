We are yet to complete security architecture of train stations-NRC

By Temitope Adebayo

The Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria, said that the corporation was yet to complete its security architecture of train stations across the country before the Edo attack occurred.

The NRC MD said this while speaking on the incident on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

Okhiria, however, noted that the attacks in the Nigeria Railway system were deliberate and an act of sabotage.

According to him, security could not be 100 per cent guaranteed, although, Edo State Commissioner of Police and his men were still in search of the bandits and also doing everything possible to ensure the release of the other victims, adding that the remaining victims were suspected to be divided into groups.

“At this point, we have not got to the peak of that security architecture we want in our stations, although it is out of the ordinary; we don’t have that in railway operations.

“We have been liaising with the security agents, the Inspector General of Police, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Air Staff to raise the security committee that the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, setup which is made up of the military personnel to ensure that the right people are deployed to our train station and to the train.

“I don’t think there is perfect security situation. Even the United States, they still tackle security issues. We just pray that Nigerians change their minds because that is the best way we can live in peace and the earlier we apprehend these evil people the better for everyone”, he said.

READ ALSO: Shehu Sani demands medical test for all presidential

The NRC boss further explained that security measures were not being limited to Abuja-Kaduna or Lagos-Ibadan train stations, adding that when they were talking of security, it is general security for the railway system.

“We have been liaising with the security agents, the Inspector General of Police, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Air Staff to raise the security committee that the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, setup which is made up of the military personnel to ensure that the right people are deployed to our train station and to the train.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...