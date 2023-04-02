We are working on estates in five states, says T Pumpy Concept boss Adaralegbe

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of one of Nigeria’s leading property development companies, T Pumpy Concept Limited, has explained the factor behind the growth of some real estate companies despite the country’s unfavourable economic metrics.

Adaralegbe Akintayo, who spoke during a recent inspection of T Pumpy Concept’s estate in Lekki, Lagos said: “When it comes to genuine and affordable lands, T Pumpy Concept Limited is the best plug for you. We have made estate lands and housing affordable for everyone. We have lands for every level of income and we give you value for your money. Our offers are still available in all of our estates in Abuja, Ekiti, Ibadan and Ilorin.”

With over 40 estates across five states, T Pumpy Concept has been in the driving seat of housing and infrastructural development in the country and has, to the bargain, acquired a reputation as a company with land and housing solutions.

The Iloro, Ekiti-born CEO, who turned 40 last May, also spoke about the state of some of T.Pumpy Concept’s estates which he posted regularly on the Instagram page, @tpumpy1.

“Take, for example, our activities in Ekiti, the lack of obstacles in Ekiti made me open T Pumpy Concept office there in September 2021. The hassle of securing documents for property was non-existing in Ekiti because the system works there and you can get approval within one week. In January 2022, we opened our office in Ibadan, Oyo State, where currently we are working on an estate in Moniya. We are now in Lagos. We have estates in all of these states now in various stages of construction,” he said in a recent interview.

While answering questions on the company’s Instagram live chat, Adaralegbe, the 2021 Real Estate Personality of the Year (organised by the Global Excellence Awards) also assured that T Pumpy Concept Limited will be expanding to other states before 2023 runs out.