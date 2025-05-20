We are investigating alleged Assault on Police in Ebonyi- Army

By Andrew Oota

The Nigerian Army authority has said it is investigating alleged Assault by its personnel on a police officer in Ebonyi state with the view to unearthing the authenticity and act proportionally.

Lieutenant Colonel Apollonia Anele, Acting Director Army Public Relations in a statement said the video making the rounds about the alleged assault is one of the things the military cannot condone and sweep under the carpet , stressing that the integrity of the army and professionalism matters a lot.

According to her, “the Nigerian Army has noted with utmost concern a video circulating on some social media platforms alleging that its personnel deployed for security duties in Mgbom N’Achara Community, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State assaulted a police detective monitoring a traditional leadership election in the community on 1 May 2025.

“The Chief of Army Staff has directed a thorough and transparent investigation into the allegation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the presence and conduct of the personnel at the said event. This is in line with the Nigerian Army’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

“While the investigation is still ongoing, we urge all law-abiding citizens to remain calm as details of the investigation will be made public to ensure transparency and accountability. Any personnel found guilty in connection with this sad development will be duly sanctioned, in line with extant military regulations and procedures.

“The Nigerian Army remains professional and solely committed to its constitutional roles especially in aid to civil authorities when called upon.

“The Nigerian Army values the trust and cooperation of Nigerians at all times. We therefore urge the public to remain calm and continue to support the Nigerian Army as it diligently carries out its constitutional responsibilities with integrity, professionalism and dedication to national peace, security and stability”.