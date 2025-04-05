‘We are deeply pained’ – CAN speaks on Plateau Killings

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in 19 Northern States and the FCT has decried the latest Killings in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State, calling on security agencies to ensure the arrest of perpetrators.

Speaking in a statement sent at the weekend, Chairman of the association, Rev. Joseph Hayab, said the Christian body is “deeply pained”, as the killings has become one too many.

“We are deeply pained by the latest wave of violence that has claimed the lives of over 50 persons across communities such as Mangor, Tamiso, Daffo, Manguna, Hurti, and Tadai.

“This pattern of carnage, sadly becoming a recurring decimal in Plateau and other parts of Northern Nigeria, is not only barbaric but also an indictment on our collective humanity.

“This strange and evil culture of killing that is fast gaining roots in our society. It is heartbreaking that people now hide under the cover of religion or tribal sentiments to commit atrocities against fellow human beings.

“The value for human life in our society has dangerously diminished and that is completely unacceptable,” the statement said.

CAN called on the Presidency to profer solution to the killing of innocent people in Plateau State, adding that due to lack of justice meted to the perpetrators, the killing has continued unabated.

The Chairman of the association noted that the continued cycle of bloodshed and mass burials must be broken through decisive action, improved intelligence, and proactive security presence in vulnerable communities.

“To the bereaved families, we extend our deepest sympathies and prayers. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace, and may God grant the wounded healing and the grieving families comfort,” the statement added.