We are back to sites for timely delivery of projects – Kogi Works Commissioner



The Kogi State Commissioner for Works and Housing, Engr Abubakar Sadiku Ohere has said all Contractors handling Kogi State Government projects are since back to sites immediately after the festivities to continue with the infrastructural revolution going on in the state in order to ensure timely delivery of projects.



Engr. Ohere made this known while inspecting some of the ongoing projects in the State Capital of Lokoja, saying Governor Yahaya Bello had given him a marching order to ensure timely delivery of all ongoing projects.



“As you can see, all our Contractors are back to their various sites for vigorous work to ensure timely deliver of these projects to the people.



“You would recall that at the beginning of 2021 when many states were lamenting the devastating effects of Covid-19 on their economy, the Governor released billions of naira for life-touching and economic revamping capital projects.



“While many see 2022 as a year of politics, the Governor has already directed us to go back to site to continue to work so that our people can begin to reap the fruits of what we have been laboring for over the past few years and months”.



Engr Ohere said some of the strategic road projects within Lokoja will help decongest traffic in the State Capital which is one of the fastest growing cities in the world.



He further disclosed that his Ministry has put in place, a strategy that would bring about quick delivery of the projects and assured that the quality of works would not be compromised as the people of the State are used to the GYB standard.



He urged the contractors not to compromise the GYB standard, adding that his Ministry would continue to monitor all projects regularly and thoroughly to ensure people have value for money spent on those projects.



“We are doing many projects at the same time, with the same speed, with the GYB standard as our people deserve the best. As a Government, we will never compromise quality”, he assured.



Some of the road projects visited were Maigari Palace to Old Central Mosque roundabout; Fem Hotel/GTbank junction to Kogi Circle and NTA roundabout and NTA roundabout to Post Office and Marine Road(MoW/H) “Jakura” end of the road.



Others are Stella Obasanjo Library /Government House/Kogi Hotels; and GTBank Junction/Hydro Junction/Post Office and Cemetery Road Junction.



Similarly drainages from all these roads up to INEC road are receiving prompt attention to keep them ready and adequate before the rains.



The Commissioner for Works also told newsmen that contractors are working day and night to deliver the roads, hospitals and schools under construction across the state.

“We have completed a good number of roads and other infrastructure that are already in use. Other massive ones are the Reference Hospital and other Model Hospitals and Schools that we are building across the three Senatorial Districts.



“We are very satisfied and excited that these projects are already taking shape now. They are the signature projects that will separate this administration from others before it.

“Apart from the fair distribution of the projects, GYB has remained faithful to his development blueprint. In the next couple of months, we shall witness a festival of project commissioning across the length and breadth of Kogi State”.



In the same vein, some indigenes of Lokoja have expressed excitement over the road projects in the State Capital.



Adejoh Gabriel, a trader who resides in Lokoja said he has been impressed with the ongoing road projects in Lokoja.



“I am from Ankpa and am quite familiar with the road projects of this administration. We thank them for constructing the Ankpa Township Roads. I also know they have done quite a number of roads in Igalaland.



“Our concern has been the Lokoja Township Roads. The Governor seemed to be more concerned about the rural roads. But we are now seeing a great difference. The road in my area is now very good and I want to say thank you to the Governor”.



An Adankolo resident in Lokoja, Oloruntomi Abiodun told our correspondents that he is impressed with the ongoing construction of a magnificent edifice at Government Day Secondary School, Adankolo.



“I have never seen such before. This is a clear statement that Yahaya Bello is capable of giving us good things that we have never seen before. With the way they are working there, it will be delivered very soon”.

