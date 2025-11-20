WCO urges modern customs systems to unlock AfCFTA potential

The World Customs Organisation (WCO) has called for urgent modernisation of customs operations across Africa to tackle the mounting challenges of political pressures, rising trade demands, and increasingly complex global supply chains.

The appeal was made during the Customs–Partnership for African Cooperation in Trade (C-PACT) conference, themed “Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges,” which brought together policymakers, customs officials, and trade experts from across the continent.

Delivering the keynote address titled “Global Customs Modernisation: The African Opportunity,” WCO Secretary General Ian Saunders stressed that Africa’s customs systems are under strain due to infrastructure deficits, limited border management capacity, and logistics bottlenecks.

He noted that without swift reforms, the continent risks undermining the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to create a seamless regional market.

“Modernising customs operations is central to unlocking the full potential of AfCFTA. Harmonised processes, improved technology deployment, and coordinated cross-border enforcement are essential to ensure faster, more predictable, and secure trade across Africa,” Saunders said.

Highlighting the continent’s structural challenges, Saunders pointed to inadequate infrastructure, complex transit procedures, multiple landlocked countries, and fragile borders as key barriers to efficient trade facilitation.

He emphasised that strengthening partnerships among customs authorities, political leaders, policymakers, private sector actors, and border agencies is critical for tackling these challenges.

The WCO chief also underscored the role of digitalisation in transforming customs operations. He advocated for integrated single-window systems, cybersecurity protocols, advanced analytics, and risk-based inspections as key tools for efficiency and transparency.

According to Saunders, these measures would not only accelerate trade but also reduce smuggling, corruption, and delays that currently constrain regional commerce.

“Improved cooperation and modern systems will foster a healthier trade ecosystem, supporting Africa’s ambitions for deeper regional integration and a stronger presence in global trade,” he said.

Saunders expressed optimism that the insights and partnerships forged at the C-PACT conference would accelerate the continent’s transition to world-class, efficient customs operations aligned with international best practices.

With AfCFTA projected to boost intra-African trade by trillions of dollars, experts say modernised customs systems could be the critical factor in transforming Africa’s trade landscape, reducing costs, and unlocking new opportunities for exporters, importers, and governments alike.