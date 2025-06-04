Waterways Safety: FG donates 3,500 Life Jackets to Delta

By Owen Akenzua

In a bid to promote safety on Nigeria’s inland waterways, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has handed over 3,500 life jackets to the Delta State Directorate of Transport as part of an ongoing national campaign to reduce boat mishaps and promote a culture of safety on the waterways.

The handover event which took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Transport in Asaba, saw Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, who was represented by the Director of Maritime Services, Dr. Mercy Ilori emphasizing the importance of the initiative. He described it as a strategic move to make water transportation across the country safer, particularly in riverine states like Delta, where water-based travel and commerce are central to everyday life.

“This campaign has been carried to Niger, Bayelsa, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Ogun, and Lagos. Today, we are in Asaba to continue this momentum. Promoting the use of life jackets is not just a policy—it’s a public safety imperative,” Dr. Ilori said.

READ ALSO: Anambra: Two Arrested for Attacking Security Operatives, Burning Army Vehicle

Boat accidents, often caused by non-compliance with basic safety precautions, remain a troubling issue nationwide. The minister’s address stressed that many of these tragedies could have been prevented if passengers had worn life jackets. In line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the ministry has committed to providing life-saving interventions that deliver real impact.

The campaign is anchored on three pillars: Strict enforcement of the Inland Waterways Transportation Regulations 2023, sustained public education and awareness, and the provision of critical safety gear such as life jackets.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was commended for his cooperation with the federal government’s water safety initiative. The Minister extended his appreciation to the people of Delta State for their active engagement and support, saying their participation gives confidence that the campaign will help reduce preventable tragedies on the waterways.

The Honorable Commissioner, Directorate of Transport, Mr. Onoriode Agofure reiterated that life jackets are not mere accessories but essential tools for survival in emergencies.

“Wearing a life jacket isn’t just about protecting yourself—it’s about protecting those who love you. It’s the responsibility of every boat operator and passenger to take it seriously,” Agofure said. “A life jacket is not a burden; it’s a lifesaver.”

He advised all waterways users to adopt the slogan “No Life Jacket, No Entry”, while appealing to transport unions, community leaders, and boat operators to lead by example and enforce compliance at the grassroots