Water Shortage: Nursing students cry out to Gov Fintiri for intervention

By Tom Garba

Students of the College of Nursing and Midwifery in Yola lamented perennial water scarcity in the College over the years.

The students asked the Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri to quickly intervene to avert unrest.

A year three student of the college said they have been passing through the water scarcity for over two years and pleaded to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri whom she described as a good Man that have the education sector of the state at heart to Intervene.

According to her, they have now resolved to buy water from hawkers and vendors who always come outside the school vicinity to sell.

Our correspondent who was in the school yesterday to have a glimpse of the rumor going on in town saw a year two student helping a Water vendor to push his cat to the school vicinity.

Lamented that since she came to the school she had never seen water running through the taps, or hostels pipes.

She revealed that the relief they get is whenever they have light they will get water through the school’s back fence from a running pipe.

“We don’t actually know what is the problem, I think the management have tried in their own way but couldn’t meet up. We are begging our Governor to help us, we are truly suffering, you can see me dragging with Mai ruwa (vendor) just to get water for my chores.

“The scarcity is actually affecting our studies, distracting us not to concentrate very well.” She said.

When contacted, the college’s public relations officer, Mallam Bashir Mohammed admitted the lack of water in the institution and said that where he is there is a poor network is not hearing me well.

“There’s s a water problem in the school, but the network is not good enough for me to talk to you. I will call you later because I’m on a journey.” Bashir said

After hours of waiting for the time of press, he could not call back.

A further investigation by our reporter revealed that the entire topography of the school premises does not have water and the water plant is somewhere located at Wuruchekke, about three kilometers away.

A senior staff who also does not want his name in print said there is an actual problem of water shortage in the school.

He said the overhead tank in Wurechekke is the supplier of water to the school through the Water surface and the overhead tank developed a problem over the years.

According to him, wind blew down the overhead tank, the main water storage of the entire school when the pump from Wurechekke which was later fixed with other surface tanks.

He expressed worries over poor supply of electricity and fueling the generator to pump the water from Wurechekke to the school premises is a big task.

“This has been the challenge that I know, to fuel the Generator after pumping Water to the overhead tank through the Yola electricity distribution company to the staff quarters and students hostel has been a big challenge. No money to be buying the fuel for pumping water from surface tanks to the school premises,” he said.