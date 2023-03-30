Watch: St. Seii drops visuals for FITNA

St. Seii has dropped the official music video for “FITNA” directed by himself, Zayed Alhaddar & Sultan Alkanbashi.

This time he rises up with all of his vigours to make a storytelling and cohesive plot where he debuts as a director.

The video shows the location of his captivity and portrays him eventually escaping by breaking free of his bonds. The scene in the desert was intriguing and the atmosphere was pleasant.

The crisp visual was shot in Ghost Village, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates and was filmed & edited by Suktan Alkanbashi

Watch here