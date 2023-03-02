Warri Wolves set for Opener in 2022/ 2023 Nigeria National League

BY NOSA AKENZUA

As the 2022/2023 season kicks of in the Nigeria National League, NNL, the Chairman of Warri Wolves FC, Neville Bekederomor, has assured the Delta State Government as well as its teeming supporters of their commitment to return to the elite league, the Nigeria Premier Football league, NPFL.

The chairman made this known in a chat with the team’s Media as they get set for the first game of the NNL that draws Warri Wolves on an away encounter against FC One Rocket of Uyo on Saturday, March 4th, 2023.

The Chairman, Warri Wolves, FC who urged the players to hold on to the tenacity and resilience they have shown in their trainings and friendly matches charged them to approach every game with determination so as to get back to their rightful place and meet their target of getting back to the NPFL.

He assured the fans that the team will give them reasons to be proud supporters while explaining that their home matches will now hold in the Stephen Keshi Township Stadium Asaba following the current rehabilitation ongoing in the Warri Township Stadium by the Delta State Government.

“As we commence the NNL this season, we have resolved that this will be our last season as we get set to reclaim our pride of place”

” We are going into the new season with all enthusiasm, believing we can get the best of the away encounter. ‘

“We are most grateful to the Delta State Government for continued support, not leaving out our fans”

In the Match day 1 of the Nigerian National League, Warri Wolves, drawn in the Southern Conference Group B1, will lock horns with FC One Rocket at the New Eket Stadium, Akwa Ibom.

To this end the team departs Delta State on Friday for the all-importantant encounter.

The game is the NNL star fixture and the official season opener.

