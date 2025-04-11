Warri-Itakpe train service temporarily suspended- NRC

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced a 72-hour suspension of train operations on the Warri-Itakpe route following multiple technical failures that disrupted services on Tuesday, April 9, 2025.

According to a statement issued by the NRC, the disruption began at approximately 1:38 PM and affected

both the 8:00 AM train departing from Warri and the 2:00 PM train from Itakpe. The incident was caused by a significant engine failure, which also hindered the performance of emergency recovery efforts.

In response to the incident, the NRC activated its emergency protocol and coordinated the safe evacuation of passengers. Travelers were escorted about 500 meters from the affected train and transported by road under the watch of security personnel. While official recovery vehicles were deployed, some passengers opted to make independent travel arrangements due to delays—an action the NRC acknowledged and understood.

As a precautionary measure, the corporation has temporarily halted operations on the Warri-Itakpe line to allow a comprehensive technical audit and ensure all issues are addressed before services resume.

Passengers holding tickets for the disrupted services are entitled to a full refund or may choose to revalidate their tickets for future travel. Further details are available on the NRC’s official website or at their Abuja project office.

The NRC has assured the public of its commitment to restoring safe and reliable train services as swiftly as possible.