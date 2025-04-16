War: Russian Agents In US, Europe Blackmailing Ukraine To Disrupt Peaceful Negotiation

Almost one month since Ukraine agreed to a US-led unconditional ceasefire, Russia is looking for new excuses to avoid peace negotiations.

Russia’s endless ceasefire excuses are proof that Putin does not want peace.

Among other things, the Vladimir Putin regime focuses on reaching separate anti-Ukrainian agreements with the world’s leading countries, primarily the USA and EU countries, using its influence agencies in the USA and Europe for this purpose, and as a pressure factor – the threat of “the use of Russian nuclear weapons”, non-nuclear ballistic missiles, including Oreshnik missiles, as well as the transformation of the war to the level of a regional one in Europe in the event of a refusal to comply with the conditions of the Putin regime.

The threat of “use” of Russian nuclear weapons is implemented in the form of both direct nuclear blackmail of Western countries and threats of the alleged “use” of tactical nuclear weapons on Ukrainian territory. The Kremlin can also plan and carry out dangerous Russian provocations at nuclear power plants in Ukraine. Ballistic missiles “Oreshnik” have already been used against Ukraine, and since the reaction of the UN, OSCE and Western countries was “weak”, their repeated use against Ukraine is not ruled out.

At the same time, the Russian Federation’s missile and nuclear blackmail is destroying existing international law, creating international legal and security chaos, and intensifying trends towards the collapse of the international regime on the non-proliferation of nuclear and missile weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

Putin’s deceptive negotiating position further underlines his intention to continue the invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv argues that Putin’s reluctance to support the US ceasefire initiative proves that the Kremlin dictator is truly not interested in ending the war.

Putin has repeatedly signalled that he views the complete subjugation of Ukraine as only the first step toward reasserting Russian hegemony over the wider region. He has placed his entire country on a war footing, openly claims to be returning “historically Russian lands,” and declares his intention to establish a new multipolar world order.

Any peace on Putin’s terms would discredit the entire Western world and signal the dawn of a dangerous new era in global affairs marked by mounting instability, international aggression, and the looming threat of nuclear war.

Failure to confront one aggressive dictatorship would give rise to many more.

Therefore, in the current climate of mounting international instability, maximum international unity is required. This is essential in order to avert a descent into the geopolitical jungle and prevent the emergence of a new security environment shaped by the Kremlin where the rule of law is replaced by brute force.

This calamitous outcome can be avoided by backing Ukraine militarily and providing the country with the security guarantees that can prevent further Russian aggression and secure peace in Europe.

It is therefore in all democratic countries interests to maintain Ukraine’s military strength as a bulwark against Russia.