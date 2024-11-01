War against Drug abuse hots up as NASS seeks Parents’ Inclusion

By Tunde Opalana

The National Assembly Thursday stepped up the war against drug abuse and trafficking by seeking for inclusion of parents in it .

Call for parents’ inclusion in the war by the National Assembly came from its joint committee on Drugs and Narcotics during one day sensitization programme organised in collaboration with National Association of Nigerian Drugs Monitoring ( NANDRUM).

In his speech at the event themed : ” Parents Inclusion in the Fight Against Drug Abuse and Reckless Behaviours “, the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly , Godswill Akpabio, said involvement of parents in the fight very necessary and critical .

Akpabio who was represented by the Deputy Leader of the Senate , Senator Lola Ashiru , said the epidemic of drug abuse and trafficking, should be tackled right from the home fronts led by Parents.

” Getting parents involved in the fight against drug abuse is taking the battle to the basis and tackling the menace right from the home front since those indulging in it, come from different homes before hitting the streets as drug addicts or traffickers .

” The theme of today’s sensitization programme on the dangers of drugs abuse , is very apt and very necessary for effective fight against the menace of drug abuse .

“The fight against drugs abuse is indeed , a fight for our posterity requiring parents to be on the front lines being the guiding force in their Children’s lives .

” I urge all parents to take up this mantle of responsibility with unwavering determination sice the greatest gift any parent can give to Children is not riches but the spirit of adventure, the virtue of integrity and the gift of courage .

” Let us equip our children with the required tools they need to navigate life ‘s challenges without falling victim to the perils of drug abuse “, he said .

In his remarks , on behalf of Chairmen , Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Drugs and Narcotics , Mallam Isa Garba , said the sensitization programme was collaboratively organized to step up the fight against drug abuse