WahalaNetwork is popular because of its entertainment philosophy, says founder Kristen Dawodu

Founder of the WahalaNetwork blog, Oluwagbenga Oluwafemi Dawodu, better known as Kristen Dawodu, has avowed that the popularity of the new all-entertainment blog will continue to spread because of its working formula which is entertainment-based.

Making the declaration in a recent interview, the US-based businessman said: “We expected more followers on our social media accounts because we are serving the right content which includes the latest news and news varieties, trends, entertainment news and celebrity gossip.”

Speaking further, Kristen Dawodu, who founded KD Records in 2018 and is also a renowned real estate investor, avowed that WahalaNetwork, founded in August of 2018, is built on one philosophy which “is mainly to entertain the audience with general gist, entertainment updates and funny contents.”

Said he: “Entertainment is the world’s oldest media formula. And that is where our niche is. Although if you check our website, www.wahalanetworkblog.com, you will find general news across other beats, the brand doesn’t post updates that can enhance depression for the audience.”

Speaking on how the blog is faring in its first few months of existence, Dawodu averred that the response from the public has been positive, especially on its Instagram page, @wahalanetwork.

“Sometimes I repost my followers and give them their credit. Most times too, people randomly post and tag us; some beg for a repost, a lot of followers share our content and some pay to post their content. That shows how influential WahalaNetwork has become on social media,” he stated.

On what to expect from the new blog, the WahalaNetwork founder assured the blog’s followers of scintillating content.

“We have made exclusive content our top priority, hence in the days ahead, WahalaNetwork followers can look forward to entertaining news they have never seen anywhere,” he quipped.

