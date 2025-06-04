VP Shettima Visits Mokwa After Deadly Flood

Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived in Mokwa on Tuesday to assess the aftermath of the catastrophic flood that struck the area on May 29, 2025, claiming over 200 lives and displacing more than 3,000 residents.

Described as one of the worst natural disasters in Niger State’s history, the flood destroyed hundreds of homes, submerged farmlands, and crippled transportation links. At least three major bridges were swept away by the surging waters, cutting off access to critical areas and hampering early rescue and relief efforts.

According to local authorities, the disaster affected 503 households, leaving families without shelter, food, or access to clean water. Many survivors are now living in makeshift camps, relying on aid from the government and humanitarian agencies.

Vice President Shettima, who toured the most affected zones and met with displaced persons, expressed deep sorrow over the scale of destruction. He assured residents of the federal government’s commitment to providing urgent humanitarian support and rebuilding critical infrastructure.

“This tragedy is a national concern. The Federal Government will work with Niger State to ensure that relief reaches every affected family and that we rebuild stronger and safer,” Shettima said.

Emergency agencies are currently on the ground distributing food, medical supplies, and temporary shelter materials, while engineers are assessing the structural damage to roads and bridges.

As the community begins the long road to recovery, calls for better flood management systems, early warning mechanisms, and climate-resilient infrastructure have intensified across the country.