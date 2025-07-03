VP Shettima: Hybrid Energy to Replace Diesel, Spur 1.5m Jobs

Vice President Kashim Shettima has announced that Nigeria will phase out diesel dependency and significantly reduce carbon emissions by deploying integrated hybrid energy systems across critical national infrastructure.

Speaking at the Decarbonising Infrastructure in Nigeria (DIN) Summit on Wednesday in Abuja, the Vice President stressed that climate action is no longer a luxury but an economic imperative for Nigeria. He declared that the country can no longer build “yesterday’s infrastructure for tomorrow,” and warned that failure to align climate goals with development priorities would leave Nigeria behind in global competitiveness.

Shettima highlighted Onne Port in Rivers State as a pilot site, where nearly \$60 million in private sector investment is underway to create Nigeria’s first green port powered by hybrid energy. “Through this system, we will eliminate diesel dependence, slash carbon emissions, and deliver uninterrupted sustainable power to port users,” he said.

He revealed that 75% of Nigeria’s greenhouse gas emissions stem from infrastructure—energy, transport, agriculture, and urban development—sectors he described as both carbon-heavy and economically critical. The Vice President warned that unless these systems are decarbonised, Nigeria risks worsening poverty and climate vulnerability.

“If we do this right,” he stated, “we can create over 1.5 million green jobs by 2035 and open new export markets in clean energy and climate-smart agriculture.”

The summit, themed *“Unlocking Climate Finance for Sustainable Development,”* brought together stakeholders to explore climate financing strategies and regulatory frameworks needed to drive sustainable development.

Also speaking at the event, Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change, Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe, emphasised that despite Nigeria’s low contribution to global emissions, the country remains highly vulnerable to climate change and must adopt smart agriculture, renewable energy, and sustainable land practices.

Musaddiq Mustapha Adamu, Special Assistant to the President on Subnational Infrastructure, added that the summit was about “economic survival, equity, and restoring hope” through inclusive and climate-resilient infrastructure that empowers even the most marginalised Nigerians.

The summit, built on months of consultations and dialogues, reinforced the federal government’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 through actionable steps and a unified climate-development strategy.