VP Shettima, Gov Otti, others grace Uju Ifejika daughter’s wedding

By Orji Onyekwere

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima and Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, were among the high profile guests that graced the wedding of the daughter of Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika, one of the nation’s foremost female entrepreneurs on Saturday.

Mrs. Ifejika is the Chairperson/CEO of Britannia-U Nigeria Limited (BUNL), an indigenous petroleum company.

The event, which was held at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotels, Lagos, brought together dignitaries from different walks of life, which also had the presidential candidate of Labour Party and former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi in attendance.

Some other high profile guests at the well attended wedding reception include: Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Chief Arthur Eze, former minister and erstwhile governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chris Ngige; Dr. Cosmas Maduka, Air Peace boss – Allen Onyema; Innoson boss- Innocent Chukwuma, publisher of ThisDay Newspaper – Mr. Nduka Obaigbena and a host of others.

The couple Chinedu Emmanue Atanimo and Brittany Chinenye Atanimo [nee ifejika] had their traditional wedding at Harbor Point in Lagos on the 25th of November, 2023, before it was solemnized on the 2nd of December 2023 at a well attended white wedding