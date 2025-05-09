VP Shettima Flags Off 2025 Hajj from Imo Airport

In a historic ceremony on Friday, Vice President Kashim Shettima inaugurated the first flight of Nigerian pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj operation at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State — marking the airport’s first-ever international departure.

A total of 315 pilgrims from Imo, Abia, and Bayelsa States boarded an Air Peace flight to Saudi Arabia, officially launching this year’s pilgrimage airlift for Nigerian Muslims. The momentous occasion was graced by the presence of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Usman, the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar III, and other top officials.

Vice President Shettima commended the dedication of the stakeholders involved in making the inaugural international flight from the Owerri airport a reality and reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to supporting religious obligations and unity across the country.

With an estimated 43,000 Nigerian pilgrims expected to travel through various airports from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), NAHCON assured that this year’s Hajj operations would be efficient and well-coordinated.

Prof. Usman emphasized the commission’s focus on stakeholder collaboration and service delivery, saying, “I assure all major stakeholders that NAHCON is dedicated to fostering strong partnerships, collaborations, and teamwork to ensure the success of the 2025 Hajj operations.”

Reiterating this commitment, NAHCON Commissioner of Operations, Alhaji Anofi Elegushi, said the commission is working tirelessly to enhance pilgrims’ experiences throughout the Hajj journey.

Air Peace has been tasked with transporting 5,128 pilgrims from a broad array of states including Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Borno, and Imo. FlyNas will airlift 12,506 pilgrims from the FCT, Lagos, and several northwestern states, while Max Air is set to complete its share of 15,203 pilgrims from northern states such as Kano, Katsina, and Kwara by May 24.

The 2025 Hajj airlift signifies a renewed push by the Nigerian government to decentralize pilgrimage logistics and bring services closer to the people, beginning with the symbolic launch from southeast Nigeria.