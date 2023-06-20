VP Shettima Decorates Egbetokun as New Inspector General of Police

This development to decorate Egbetokun follows a major shake-up announced by President Bola Tinubu on Monday, where he replaced Nigeria’s former Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

Egbetokun was chosen to assume the position in an acting capacity until his confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Tinubu’s commitment to prioritising security was evident in his inauguration speech, where he emphasised that security would be the top priority of his administration.

“Security shall be the top priority of our administration because neither prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity and violence,” Mr Tinubu said in his inauguration speech.

Alongside the appointment of Kayode Egbetokun as the new Inspector General of Police, President Tinubu has also relieved the service chiefs, including the heads of the army, air force, and navy, of their positions, announcing replacements for these crucial roles.

