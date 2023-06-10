VP Shettima and Remi Tinubu in Attendance as Senate Holds Valedictory Session

Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady of the country attended the final session of the ninth senate on Saturday.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that among the various proceedings, the senators are to receive their “certificates of legislative service” during the farewell session held in the upper legislative chamber.

The notable recipients of these certificates were Shettima, the wife of Tinubu, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege.

The responsibility of distributing these certificates to the senators fell upon Chinedu Akubueze, the clerk of the senate.

Shettima represents the Borno central constituency, while Oluremi represents the Lagos central constituency.

Originally scheduled for Thursday, the valedictory session was postponed to Saturday due to a crucial meeting between the president and the incoming members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the national assembly.

The focus of this meeting, it has been revealed, revolved around the selection process for the presiding officers of the upcoming tenth national assembly.

As per the ruling party’s nominations, Godswill Akpabio, the former minister of Niger Delta affairs, and Barau Jibrin, the senator representing Kano North, were put forward for the positions of the senate president and deputy senate president, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the House of Representatives, the APC designated Tajudeen Abbas, a lawmaker from Kaduna, as the speaker, with Benjamin Kalu, a representative from Abia, selected for the role of deputy speaker.

However, disregarding the party’s stance, Abdulaziz Yari, the former governor of Zamfara, and Orji Uzor Kalu, the chief whip of the senate, have persisted in their pursuit of the office of the senate president.

