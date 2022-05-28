The D-Day is here, at least for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is on course in the race to pick its Presidential candidate…
READ ALSO: Insecurity: You’ll hear from us – Gunmen threaten Obi Cubana over Abba Kyari
More to follow..
The D-Day is here, at least for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is on course in the race to pick its Presidential candidate…
READ ALSO: Insecurity: You’ll hear from us – Gunmen threaten Obi Cubana over Abba Kyari
More to follow..
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.